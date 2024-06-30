Phillies playing it safe with Kyle Schwarber’s injury, which could have been ‘a lot worse’

No player enjoys being on the injured list, but Kyle Schwarber is grateful the Phillies’ training staff caught his left groin strain when they did. When he jogged off the field after the eighth inning of Thursday’s game, he thought he had a cramp. But something didn’t feel right, so he asked a trainer to check it out.

They identified what was later classified as a strain — which could’ve been made worse if he had busted down the first base line or gone back out to left field.

“[That could’ve made] it a lot worse,” Schwarber said. “So I give him a lot of credit. I’m lucky it was something pretty not major where it’s just going to be the minimum and go from there.”

Schwarber didn’t want to go on the 10-day injured list, but also didn’t want to amplify the injury. So, the Phillies decided to play it safe.

“I think as any player, no one wants to go on the IL,” he said. “You want to be out there on the field, as a competitor. But also, too, I think it’s making sure that there’s nothing that can pop up if, say you get back out there on the field, you’re not on the IL, it could pop up again and then it could be worse.

“Might as well make sure we take care of this right, and get it done all the way, so then when we get back out there on the field, it’s going to be 100%.”

He added: “Do I feel like I could probably be ready before the 10 days? Absolutely. But I think it’s also making sure we’re all going to be healthy. Making sure that’s all completely resolved before we get back out on the field. Go from there. Definitely could have been a lot worse, but definitely happy with the news.”

Manager Rob Thomson said that Schwarber is doing some jogging in the pool and weight room work. He might swing on Sunday afternoon. When asked if he needed a rehab assignment, Schwarber said he’ll listen to the team — but emphasized that he’s been fine without them in the past.

In the meantime, Thomson will continue to preach the message to his team that they shouldn’t try to do too much. The Phillies have been chasing more in June, as a whole — particularly with runners in scoring position. The absence of Schwarber, Bryce Harper (left hamstring strain), and J.T. Realmuto (right knee pain) has only amplified that.

Nick Castellanos has a .386 OPS with runners in scoring position over the past two weeks. Bryson Stott has a .516 OPS over that span.

Telling players to relax is easier said than done, but that won’t stop Thomson from trying.

“That’s the message,” he said. “Don’t try to do too much. Don’t try to be somebody you’re not. Do your own thing, things will happen. It’s a talented group. This group can score runs, even with those guys. I trust them and I believe in them. They’ve just got to be themselves.”

Injury updates

Realmuto was playing catch on the field about an hour before Sunday’s game against the Marlins. He was expected to do some catching (behind the plate) on Sunday. Thomson said it was possible he’d take batting practice in the cage, too. Thomson says it is likely that Realmuto returns from the injured list after the All-Star break. … Harper did work in the weight room and in the pool on Sunday.