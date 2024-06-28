The Phillies got lucky with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and their trade deadline outlook

Bryce Harper once got hit in the face by a 97 mph fastball and didn’t break a bone. He swung a bat six weeks after fracturing his thumb. He made the fastest recovery on record from Tommy John elbow surgery.

“I always tell him,” Bryson Stott said, “that his body is not normal.”

Did anyone really believe, then, that No. 3 would miss significant time because of a soft-tissue injury?

Harper strained his left hamstring Thursday night sprinting to first base on a routine grounder to the right side with the bases empty, two out, and the Phillies trailing by three runs in the ninth inning. An MRI Friday confirmed the injury.

The Phillies didn’t disclose the grade of the strain, in accordance with team policy. But manager Rob Thomson characterized it — as well as Kyle Schwarber’s left groin strain — as “very mild,” which was consistent with a major-league source’s suggestion Friday that Harper could be back playing July 9, one week before the All-Star Game and the first day he’s eligible to return.

“Schwarber and Harper,” Thomson said, “I think there’s a good chance they’ll come back before the All-Star break.”

In that case, the Phillies can dial back the DEFCON meter. And remove White Sox general manager Chris Getz from speed dial, too.

Because although three games in Atlanta next weekend without Harper, Schwarber, and J.T. Realmuto are less than ideal, it beats the alternative of not having any or all of them for another few months or (gulp!) longer.

And considering the Dodgers are without star shortstop Mookie Betts until August and the Braves have lost their best player (Ronald Acuña Jr.) and ace pitcher (Spencer Strider) for the season, the other National League superpowers might be wondering where the Phillies are hiding their horseshoe.

Not that Harper was feeling particularly lucky after his diagnosis.

“The best outcome would be it’s just sore and I’m back in there today,” Harper said. “So, not the best outcome.”

Surely, though, it could be worse, right?

“I think anything could probably be worse,” Harper said. “I’m definitely happy with the outcome. Kind of happy. Right? Happiest I can be. I don’t want to put timelines on anything. As you know, I want to beat every timeline out there. Just going to try to come back as quick as possible, but the smartest way as well.”

The Phillies have experience with hamstring injuries this season. Maybe it’s a coincidence. Maybe not. They will definitely look into it. Trea Turner was hobbled scoring from second base on a wild pitch on May 3 and missed six weeks; Brandon Marsh grabbed his right hamstring after rounding second base on June 2 and came back 13 days later.

“Harper’s is similar to Marsh’s,” Thomson said. “Hopefully 10 to 14 days. We dodged a bullet here.”

Not having Harper, in particular, for any duration is a blow. He was the NL player of the month in May and might repeat in June. Over the last two months, he’s batting .342/.429/.647 with 14 homers, emerging as the frontrunner to win what would be his third MVP award.

In Harper, Schwarber, and Realmuto, the Phillies have 44 homers and 127 RBIs on the shelf. Opponents already believe the Phillies are vulnerable to left-handed pitching. They must be salivating over not having to face Harper and Schwarber.

Imagine, then, being Dave Dombrowski for a few anxious hours Thursday night. Your boss wants his bleeping World Series trophy back and is spending more on payroll than ever. Your team has the best record in baseball and an eight-game lead in the division. And there was Harper, limping off the field two innings after Schwarber bowed out.

Do you consider making a Godfather offer for Luis Robert Jr., the White Sox’s 26-year-old impact center fielder?

Or do you hold your water?

Dombrowski probably wouldn’t have given much thought to the former, even if the injuries to Harper and Schwarber had been more serious. Not yet, at least.

Even with the Phillies’ injured list jammed up like the Schuylkill at rush hour, the trade deadline is still five weeks away. After this weekend, the Phillies have 22 games until then. That’s 22 games for someone else to get injured, or for their most pressing roster needs to change.

In time, maybe the Phillies will target Robert or another righty-hitting outfielder, such as the Angels’ Taylor Ward or, if their teams decide to sell, the Rays’ Randy Arozarena or the Nationals’ Lane Thomas. But the market hasn’t taken shape. Entering the weekend, 13 of 15 National League teams were in possession of a playoff spot or within four games of one.

It makes no sense to rush into anything until more teams decide to sell and the inventory of available players gets larger.

The Phillies don’t have to worry about that now.

Thomson did note that the Phillies won’t rush back Harper or Schwarber, especially because the four-day All-Star break from July 15-18 could provide additional rest.

Harper’s history suggests that he won’t need it.

“Everybody’s bodies are different,” he said. “I’m just going to do my thing and understand what I do to make my body the way it is and to get myself back.”

So, the Phillies will make do for 10 days — nine games, six of which are against the lowly Marlins and struggling Cubs — with Stott occupying Schwarber’s leadoff spot and Kody Clemens getting starts at first base. Against lefties, Alec Bohm could move to first base and Edmundo Sosa could start at third.

Thomson will have options, including another look at freshly recalled Johan Rojas in center field.

And Realmuto is expected to be close behind Harper and Schwarber when the cavalry returns. Two weeks after having torn cartilage removed from his right knee, he has progressed to taking swings off a tee.

“They’re pretty good players,” Thomson said. “But I mean, what are you going to do? It’s out of our control now. We’ve just got to go out and play.”

It’s much easier for the Phillies knowing they won’t be without them for long.