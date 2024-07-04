Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper moving closer to a return to Phillies’ lineup

CHICAGO — One week after getting injured within two innings of each other, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are moving closer to returning to the Phillies’ lineup.

How much closer? Let’s say the Athletics, if not the Dodgers, should get their left-handed pitchers ready for next week.

Schwarber, bothered by a mild strain of his left groin, is running at 90% intensity, manager Rob Thomson said Thursday before the finale of a series at Wrigley Field. Thomson added that it’s “possible” the slugging designated hitter could return Tuesday night at home against the Dodgers, the earliest that he’s eligible to come off the injured list.

And Harper?

“He’s maybe a little behind that, but I don’t know,” Thomson said. “He could possibly [be ready by Tuesday].”

Thomson noted that Harper — and injured catcher J.T. Realmuto, too — is running at 70% to 75% intensity. Harper has been slowed by a low-grade left hamstring strain; Realmuto had surgery June 12 to remove torn cartilage from his right knee.

After the Phillies assessed the seriousness of the injuries to Schwarber and Harper, Thomson said both would likely return before the All-Star break. That timeline doesn’t appear to have changed. Harper, the fans’ choice to start at first base for the National League in the All-Star Game, remains on track to do so.

Realmuto, as a catcher, might have more boxes to check before he gets back behind the plate. But he did initiate receiving drills this week and didn’t report knee discomfort.

All three players will have to run the bases before they are cleared to play. None is likely to go on a minor-league assignment, according to Thomson.

But the Phillies were also 4-1 entering play Thursday without Schwarber and Harper, 12-9 without Realmuto. They still have the best record in baseball and took a nine-game lead in the division into July 4.

Would they consider using the upcoming All-Star break — July 15-18, to be precise — to give the nicked-up stars four extra days to heal?

“If they’re ready to go, they’re ready to go,” Thomson said. “We’re not going to be silly. We’re not going to push it. We don’t want them playing before they’re ready. But if they’re ready... .”

Their favorite Marchán

Realmuto’s absence created an opportunity for catcher Rafael Marchán, and, well, he has taken advantage.

Marchán, who came up from triple A to split time behind the plate with Garrett Stubbs, homered and doubled in Wednesday night’s 5-3 victory over the Cubs. He’s 9-for-36 (.250), with five extra-base hits, including three homers.

The power is unexpected. Marchán hit only eight homers in nearly 1,700 plate appearances in the minors. In the majors, he has gone deep five times in 104 plate appearances.

“He likes the bright lights, I guess,” Thomson said. “He’s played well. He’s caught well, he’s thrown well. He’s attacking the trail runners with pickoffs. He’s swung the bat. He’s a good-looking kid.”

It’s the latest example of the Phillies getting a positive contribution from their depth. Not only did reserve infielder Edmundo Sosa play a starring role at shortstop during Trea Turner’s six-week absence with a hamstring injury, but Kody Clemens, David Dahl, and now Marchán have come up from triple A and filled in well.

“That’s what good teams do,” Zack Wheeler said. “The next guy steps in and hopefully succeeds. That’s just part of it. It’s a long season. Guys are going to get hurt.

“It’s kind of an organization thing at this point. We’ve been to the playoffs the last two years. When guys come up, they know what we expect up here, and that’s to win.”

Extra bases

Stat of the day: Orion Kerkering hasn’t allowed a homer in 34⅔ regular-season innings since his major-league debut last September. It’s believed to be the longest streak to begin a career by a Phillies pitcher since 2010, when David Herndon went 35⅓ innings before giving up a homer. ... Taijuan Walker (finger) will likely throw from a mound over the weekend in Atlanta. ... The Phillies had a 106-105 record on July 4 entering play Thursday. They are 51-49 at home, 55-56 on the road. ... Aaron Nola (9-4, 3.43 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in Atlanta against Braves ace lefty Max Fried (7-3, 2.91).