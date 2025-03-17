Phillies’ Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh doing ‘a lot better’ with injuries; Johan Rojas expected to be ready

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A day later, Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh were no worse for wear.

Neither outfielder was expected to play Monday in the Phillies’ annual St. Patrick’s Day spring-training home game, a 4-2 victory over a Blue Jays split squad. But after exiting early Sunday in Sarasota — Kepler with a bruised lower back after slamming into the left-field wall; Marsh with a bruised left knee after falling on the warning track — they reported they were improving.

Advertisement

“They’re both a lot better,” manager Rob Thomson said.

» READ MORE: Do Phillies hitters have to change their approach? Here’s Kevin Long’s plan for each.

Marsh will “definitely” play Tuesday against the Pirates in Bradenton, according to Thomson. Kepler might also be in the lineup, although the Phillies won’t make a decision until after he takes swings before the game.

In other injury news, Alec Bohm hasn’t played since Saturday after fouling a ball off his foot. Thomson said Bohm could return Wednesday.

Center fielder Johan Rojas threw to bases, the final test in his throwing progression after injuring his right shoulder in winter ball. He will repeat the drill with greater intensity Wednesday, after which he would be cleared to play the outfield in games. The Phillies expect him to be ready for the start of the season.

Who stood out: Trea Turner continued a solid stretch of games at the plate with a fourth-inning single and stolen base before scoring on a two-out double by J.T. Realmuto. Turner, batting second behind Kyle Schwarber, also worked a walk.

Buddy Kennedy, starting at third base, worked a two-out walk and came around to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by former Phillies second-round pick Kevin Gowdy in the seventh inning.

» READ MORE: Phillies reliever Matt Strahm may run out of time in his bid to be ready by opening day

On the mound: With the wind blowing out to right-center field, Aaron Nola gave up solo homers on sinkers to Rainer Nuñez in the second inning and South Jersey’s Davis Schneider in the fourth. But he was bothered more by three walks, including one on a full-count changeup to Nathan Lukes, his final batter of the game in the fifth inning.

Nola threw 79 pitches — “That’s a lot for five innings,” he said — and is in line to reach 90 pitches in his final start of the spring. He’s expected to start the third game of the season on March 30 in Washington.

Tanner Banks tossed 1⅓ scoreless innings before Jordan Romano came into the middle of the seventh inning and recorded two outs.

» READ MORE: Zack Wheeler will start opening day for the Phillies. Who opposes him is a strategy they’ll see often.

Quotable: “It’s been good. My body’s feeling good. I’ve got one more start, so I’m going to really focus on this week and have a really good week and keep everything sharp and get a little bit sharper and get prepared for the opening series.” — Nola, who has a 1.86 ERA in three Grapefruit League starts.

On deck: The Phillies will make the 42-mile drive to Bradenton to face the Pirates at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. Cristopher Sánchez is scheduled to oppose Pittsburgh righty Thomas Harrington. The game will be streamed on MLB.com.