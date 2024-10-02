Ranger Suárez showed ‘big improvement’ and the Phillies’ bats came alive during instrasquad game

Rob Thomson said he’d place a wager on Wednesday’s intrasquad game, but it didn’t end up mattering. The game — which lasted eight innings — ended in a 5-5 tie. As promised, there was plenty of trash talk. There was also piped-in crowd noise, four umpires, walk-up songs, and a fully functioning scoreboard.

There is only so much you can do to simulate a real game, with real stakes, but the Phillies tried their best. Here are a few takeaways.

Everyone came out healthy — but Hoffman has a stiff neck

Thomson said that everyone came out of the game healthy. All of the relievers pitched except for Jeff Hoffman, who reported to the ballpark with a stiff neck on Wednesday. The Phillies manager said that Hoffman slept on it funny, and the decision to not pitch him was precautionary. He added that he isn’t concerned, and expects the Phillies reliever to be “fine for Saturday.”

Bats come alive

Again, take it with a grain of salt, because this was an intrasquad game, but Thomson was pleased with the at-bats on Wednesday. The Phillies did a lot of high-velocity work in the batting cages on Tuesday — seeing 100 mph fastballs from 50 feet away — and he felt like it showed the next day.

They will continue that work, as well as utilize the Trajekt machine, the curveball machine, and more.

Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper hit back-to-back home runs off Tanner Banks. Wes Wilson hit a home run off Kolby Allard, and Kyle Schwarber laced a hard-hit double. Left fielder Austin Hays went 2-for-4 and hit some balls hard, which was encouraging to Thomson, given that he has missed a lot of time in the second half.

Thomson did not understate the impact he thinks Hays could have.

“I think he could potentially play every day, to tell you the truth,” Thomson said. “His bat speed is back, his strength is back. He said he felt really good running today. So that’s the first time in a few days that he’s felt that.

“So, if he’s swinging the bat the way we know he can …. and I think his at-bats against right-hand pitching, the last couple of times he’s had them, have been better … he’s a guy.”

Suárez has good showing; Turnbull with work to do

For the past month, Ranger Suárez’s focus has been on utilizing his lower body more in his delivery. Thomson said he saw a “big improvement” in Suárez’s two innings on Wednesday.

The left-hander hit 92-93 mph for most of his outing. He threw 21 pitches.

“I think [it eased my concerns],” Thomson said. “You never know, but I felt really good about it and talking to Caleb [Cotham, pitching coach], he felt the same way. But I got a really good vantage point, sitting behind the plate, and it was coming out of his hand really good.

“Command was there. Talking to the hitters, the movement was there. Curveball was sharp. So, yeah, it eased my mind.”

Spencer Turnbull, who has spent the last few months rehabbing a right lat strain, threw just one inning because he ran his pitch count up. He touched 92 mph but was “erratic,” said Thomson. The manager said he wouldn’t put a ton of weight into Turnbull’s outing on Wednesday, but conceded that he has work to do.

If Turnbull needs more reps, he could continue to get them without being added to the NLDS roster. Thomson said that final spot in the bullpen would come down to who the Phillies’ opponent is.

“New York is heavy right-handed,” he said. “Milwaukee has really good balance. So we’ll just have to put our heads together once we get there.”

If Turnbull doesn’t make the NLDS roster, it’s possible he’s in play for the rosters after that (should the Phillies advance).

The only reliever who is not eligible for the NLDS roster, unless there is an injury, is Tyler Gilbert, who was optioned on Sept. 29.