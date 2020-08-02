One week later than expected — and 11 days since his most recent game action — Jake Arrieta will make his first start of the season for the Phillies on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
Maybe.
The Phillies remain scheduled to resume their season with a home-and-home series against the Yankees after a third consecutive day of tests came back negative for COVID-19. The team hasn’t played since last Sunday, having had seven games postponed because of the Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak in Philadelphia.
This being 2020, though, nothing is for certain until it happens. And rain is in the forecast for early in the week, with Hurricane Isaias bearing down on the East Coast.
“That’s just another factor that we’re going to have to deal with, unfortunately,” Arrieta said Sunday. “It feels great to finally have a start lined up tomorrow night against the Yankees. It’s been frustrating, but at the same time, I haven’t been dwelling on that too much because we’re all in a really tough situation.”
Arrieta had been lined up to start the fourth game of the season last Monday in New York. Alas, Major League Baseball put the Phillies’ season on ice after three games “out of an abundance of caution” because of an outbreak that left 20 people in the Marlins’ traveling party, including 18 players, infected with COVID-19.