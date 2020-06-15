It didn’t take long — or require much travel — for the Phillies to sign an undrafted pitcher.
The market for signing undrafted amateur players for a maximum of $20,000 apiece opened Sunday, and the Phillies landed Ocean City (N.J.) High School lefthander Jake McKenna. They also signed University of Central Missouri lefty Jordan Fowler and Northeastern University righthander Sam Jacobsak.
All three pitchers revealed their news on social media Sunday, with Ocean City coach Andrew Bristol tweeting out McKenna's announcement. The Phillies have not yet announced the signings.
McKenna, 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, accepted the Phillies’ offer over a scholarship to pitch for St. Joseph’s. He didn’t pitch this year because the high school season was canceled by the coronavirus, but struck out 18 batters in 8 1/3 innings as a junior.
Fowler, a junior transfer from the University of Mississippi, posted a 2.01 ERA, 29 strikeouts and eight walks in 31 1/3 innings over six starts for Central Missouri before the college season was suspended.
Jacobsak, 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, had a 4.74 ERA but a 25-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in four starts this season for Northeastern. The 22-year-old pitched well in relief last summer in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, posting a 2.91 ERA, 30 strikeouts and only two walks in 21 2/3 innings.
MLB cut back last week’s amateur draft from the usual 40 rounds to only five. The Phillies made four picks: Oregon high school righthander Mick Abel (15th overall), University of Arkansas shortstop Casey Martin (87th overall), University of South Florida righthander Carson Ragsdale (116th overall), and Georgia Tech outfielder Baron Radcliff (146th overall).