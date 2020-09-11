Adam Morgan (left shoulder fatigue) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and should be activated from the injured list in the coming days. ... Kingery (back spasms) is progressing in Allentown and is eligible to return when healthy. ... Quinn (concussion protocol) seems to be on track to return early next week. ... Spencer Howard and Aaron Nola will both start on Friday as the Phillies play a doubleheader in Miami, but Girardi said he did not know who would pitch Game 1.