Herrera was hitting .222 with one home run and 12 extra-base hits before being placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball Tuesday. His spot on the roster was filled by the left-handed hitting Nick Williams, who has been in a season-long slump that had led to his demotion to triple-A Lehigh Valley in the middle of May. Since returning to the Phillies, Williams was hitless in eight at-bats with six strikeouts before Saturday night’s game against Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.