“He’s hitting a lot of balls on a line and on the ground again,” Kapler said. “When he’s at his best, he is hitting balls in the air to the middle of the field. The outs that he makes are in the middle of the field and to the right side of the diamond in the air. The balls that he barrels are in the gap and driven for base hits and extra-base hits. When he’s not at his best, he mishits balls on the ground and the balls he hits well are low line drives and they get caught.