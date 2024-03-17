Zack Wheeler allows a homer to Joey Votto but looks sharp in four-inning start

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Seventeen years into a career that will merit Hall of Fame consideration, eight days after arriving in camp with the Blue Jays on a minor-league contract, Joey Votto got a first-pitch fastball from Phillies ace Zack Wheeler.

Guess what happened.

“He’s probably up there ready to swing to prove he’s still got it,” Wheeler said after Votto launched a 94-mph heater off the top of the left-field wall for what was ruled a homer in the first inning of a 5-5 tie at BayCare Ballpark. “That’s Joey for you right there.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson contested the homer. The umpires huddled, but without replay, the call stood and Votto struck a swift blow in his attempt to extend his career at age 40.

It was the lone run charged to Wheeler in four innings in his penultimate spring-training start. After the game, Thomson announced that Wheeler will start opening day against the Braves on March 28 at Citizens Bank Park.

“He lines up,” Thomson said, “and [Aaron] Nola will follow.”

Nola started the last six openers for the Phillies. Two weeks ago, he said he thought Wheeler deserved the opening-day nod.

“It’s special,” Wheeler said before Thomson broke the news. “It’s a pretty cool honor. If I get it, then I’ll take it.”

At the plate: Jordan Luplow can make a first impression. Two days after agreeing to a minor-league contract, the veteran outfielder singled and homered after getting hit by a pitch. He’s expected to provide depth. ... Center fielder Cristian Pache continued his solid spring by ripping a full-count changeup down the left-field line for a two-out RBI double in the third inning against Blue Jays starter José Berríos. Pache is 7-for-26 with two homers. ... Infielder Rodolfo Castro stroked a two-run double to right field against Berríos in the third inning.

On the mound: Seranthony Domínguez gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits, including an RBI double by Alejandro Kirk. … Jeff Hoffman and Gregory Soto threw one scoreless inning apiece. Thomson said Hoffman, Soto, and Domínguez will pitch again Monday, their first back-to-back appearances of the spring. … Andrew Bellatti bounced off the mound and made a nice over-the-shoulder catch to end the eighth inning after allowing a run.

Quotable: “It’s here to stay. I might not throw it as much as we have been. J.T. [Realmuto] is calling a lot more now where normally he might call a curveball or something like that. But it’s spring training. That’s where you work on stuff.” — Wheeler on the progress of his splitter, a pitch he’s incorporating this spring

On deck: The Phillies will split up Monday, with half the team hosting the Pirates (NBC Sports Philadelphia+) and the other half facing the Yankees in Tampa (no broadcast). Both games will start at 1:05 p.m. Tyler Phillips will start against the Pirates, Matt Strahm against the Yankees.