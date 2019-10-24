Consider it just one of the ways that Girardi — hired Thursday as the 55th manager in Phillies history, the team announced — is the polar opposite of the man he’s replacing. He’s the anti-Kapler, in fact, with his new players,and even some of his new colleagues in the front office likely to soon find that he has hard edges and even a few prickly thorns in all the places where Kapler was relentlessly positive in his attempt to be empowering.