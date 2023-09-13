Is Johan Rojas the Phillies’ everyday center fielder? Not yet, Rob Thomson says

Never mind that Johan Rojas played in only his 45th major league game Wednesday night. He entered with 13 defensive runs saved, ranking sixth among all outfielders, many of whom had appeared in three times as many games.

But is Rojas the Phillies’ postseason center fielder?

“He could be,” manager Rob Thomson said.

Thomson stopped short of a decisive answer because thus far — and perhaps continuing through the playoffs — he has divided center field based on platoon splits. Brandon Marsh starts against most right-handed pitchers; Rojas tends to play against lefties, with Cristian Pache sprinkled in, either in center field or left.

But there are other factors. Thomson often goes with Rojas when the Phillies start a fly-ball pitcher (Michael Lorenzen, for instance). But Rojas played Wednesday night — with extreme ground-ball pitcher Cristopher Sánchez on the mound — because Thomson likes how he handles high velocity at the plate. And nobody throws harder than Braves righty Spencer Strider.

As a hitter, Rojas remains a work in progress. But he had several good at-bats Tuesday night, including a seven-pitch walk in the eighth inning. He was batting .288/.339/.404 entering Wednesday.

“He hasn’t disappointed at all,” Thomson said. “He’s been really good and really consistent.”

And it’s not like the Phillies need Rojas to contribute much offense. If he provides energy from the No. 9 spot (he has 10 stolen bases in 11 attempts) and catches everything in center field, he’s an asset.

Putting Rojas in center field also allows the Phillies to move Marsh to left, where his defense plays up even more. Marsh’s running catch on Michael Harris’ drive down the left-field line in the 10th inning Tuesday was a play that other Phillies left fielders, notably Kyle Schwarber and Jake Cave, may not have made.

“Probably not,” Thomson said. “He made a heck of a play.”

But Thomson isn’t ready to commit to Rojas as the everyday center fielder. It’s possible that he will continue to use a combination of outfielders in left and center.

“You get a ground-ball guy, maybe there’s a better matchup [than Rojas] offensively,” Thomson said. “But a fly-ball guy, even if he doesn’t hit, he’s going to save runs.”

First things first

Bryce Harper made his seventh start at first base in nine games, an indication that he’s closer to being ready to play the position every day in the postseason.

Harper started only three of the previous 13 games at first because of a cranky lower back. Thomson has often characterized Harper’s availability as a “day to day” proposition based on how he feels.

“His body feels really good right now,” Thomson said. “Hopefully that stays that way. I check in with him every night. The last couple of nights, he said, ‘Yeah, I feel good.’”

Penciled-in pitching plans

The Phillies will wait until Friday to disclose their plan for the back of the rotation. But they are expected to revert to five starters, with Lorenzen likely going to the bullpen or piggybacking with lefty Sánchez.

Regardless, Thomson said Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, and Taijuan Walker probably will comprise the postseason rotation.

“Right now, if the postseason started tomorrow, that’d probably be the way we’d go,” Thomson said, echoing comments from his weekly interview on 94-WIP, the Phillies’ flagship radio station. “But we’re a long way from that.”

Extra bases

Thomson said the Phillies would be “pleasantly surprised” if Rhys Hoskins, sidelined all season after March 30 knee surgery, is ready to play at any point in the playoffs. ... With his game-tying homer Tuesday night, Trea Turner became the third Phillies player to go deep 11 times in a 13-game span, joining Ryan Howard in 2006 and Mike Schmidt in 1976. ... Entering play Wednesday, second baseman Bryson Stott was tied for second among all players with 15 outs above average, trailing only Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (18). Thairo Estrada (Giants), Maikel Garcia (Royals), and Nico Hoerner (Cubs) also had 15 OAA, according to Statcast. ... Nola (12-9, 4.64 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in St. Louis against Cardinals righty Zack Thompson (5-5, 4.06). The game will be televised exclusively by Apple TV+.