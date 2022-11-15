If the Phillies ever decided to hold an organizational skills competition in spring training, center field prospect Johan Rojas would be a solid bet to win any contests related to sprinting or outfield defense.

When it came time, then, to make room for him on the 40-man roster, it was an easy decision.

The Phillies met Tuesday’s deadline to protect eligible players from being exposed to next month’s Rule 5 draft by selecting Rojas’ contract. The 22-year-old was added to the 40-man roster, which stands at 37 players.

Several Phillies evaluators believe Rojas possesses the range, speed, and arm to play center field in the majors right now, an opinion shared by some rival scouts. He also has 129 stolen bases in four minor league seasons, including 62 in only 67 attempts this year.

But the question is whether Rojas will hit elite pitching. There were encouraging signs late in the season. He slashed .302/.388/.443 in his last 28 games for double-A Reading, finishing at .244/.309/.354 with seven home runs in 556 plate appearances overall at high-A Jersey Shore and double A. In 12 games in the Arizona Fall League, he batted .310/.423/.452 and was 13-for-13 in steal attempts.

“I believe that right now, defensively, I can play in the major leagues,” Rojas said through a team translator in spring training. “But I can’t jump from here to the major leagues right away. I’m just focused on whatever weaknesses I have, strengthening that before I go up. When the moment comes, the moment comes. I’m going to be prepared.”

Four years ago, the Phillies signed Rojas out of the Dominican Republic for $10,000, a pittance compared to higher-profile international signees such as outfielder Jhailyn Ortiz ($4 million) and infielder Luis García ($2.5 million). In September, García got moved off the Phillies’ 40-man roster and claimed by the Detroit Tigers.

Rojas grew two inches and has gotten stronger since he signed. In spring training, Phillies Latin American scouting coordinator Carlos Salas compared him to Teoscar Hernández, who signed out of the Dominican Republic with Houston for $20,000 in 2011 and emerged as a power-hitting All-Star after being traded to Toronto in 2017.

The Phillies have refused to include Rojas in any potential trades because they think he could be a long-term solution in center field, a positional weakness in recent years. But they also may found their future center fielder at the trade deadline when they acquired Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels for touted catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe.

Regardless, the Phillies weren’t about to risk losing Rojas, their fifth-best prospect in Baseball America’s most recent rankings. They did elect not to protect other Rule 5-eligible players, including lefty reliever Erik Miller (No. 7, according to Baseball America) and right-hander Cristian Hernández (No. 24).

The Rule 5 draft will be held Dec. 7 in San Diego at the conclusion of the winter meetings.

Extra bases

Bryce Harper is consulting with Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache to determine a course of action — rest or surgery — for the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. A decision is expected this week. ... The Phillies announced that their major-league coaching staff is expected to return next season.