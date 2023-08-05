Phillies’ Johan Rojas, an elite defensive outfielder, is impressive at the plate

Johan Rojas grabbed everyone’s attention in the first inning of his major league debut, when he made a leaping catch while crashing into the scoreboard in right-center field at Citizens Bank Park.

But his most impressive moment came last weekend.

With the Phillies trailing by two runs in the eighth inning July 29 at Pittsburgh, Rojas stepped to the plate against Pirates closer David Bednar. He laid off a curveball in the dirt, fouled off a fastball, then turned on another 98-mph heater for an RBI single to left field.

“It opened my eyes,” manager Rob Thomson said Saturday.

Because the question when the Phillies called up Rojas after the All-Star break was whether the 22-year-old could hit major league pitching. He was having a breakout season at double-A Reading, but remains a work in progress at the plate.

But Bednar has allowed only six earned runs all season. He’s as tough a righty as Rojas is going to see. And he now has one of 18 hits that Bednar has allowed to a right-handed hitter this season.

The Phillies intended for Rojas to play primarily against lefties as long as he stayed in the majors this season. But he made three starts against righties this week, an uptick in playing time that begs a question:

What will the Phillies do with Rojas when outfielder Cristian Pache returns from the injured list later this month?

Because Rojas and Pache are both right-handed hitters. Both run well, play above-average defense in center field, and are still developing as hitters.

Can two players with such similar skill sets co-exist on the roster?

“I think so,” Thomson said. “As long as they’re both getting playing time.”

But that’s the issue. Maybe it resolves itself. Pache is hitting in the cage and ramping up a throwing program at the Phillies’ training facility in Clearwater, Fla., after July 17 surgery to remove a loose screw that caused irritation in his right elbow.

As long as Rojas continues to play well and bring energy from the No. 9 spot in the order, the Phillies could take more time with Pache. He hasn’t begun a minor league assignment, and when he does, it can last for a maximum of 30 days.

Major league rosters will expand to 28 players on Sept. 1. It would be easier to carry both Rojas and Pache if the Phillies have two additional roster spots.

In the meantime, Rojas will keep getting opportunities to play — and to make an impression on his manager.

“He’s seeing the ball very well,” Thomson said. “His poise has been outstanding. I’m thoroughly impressed with just the way he’s handling himself, just his maturity. He’s really had good at-bats. This kid’s coming from double A, he’s a young kid, and he’s handled everything so far that we’ve thrown at him.”

Second fiddle

In deciding on a No. 2 hitter in the order, Thomson looks for two qualities: a high on-base percentage and home-run power.

Alec Bohm isn’t an obvious choice.

“He doesn’t hit many home runs and he doesn’t walk very much,” Thomson said. “But he can hit, and right now, he’s probably getting on base more than anyone in the last little bit.”

Bohm moved into the No. 2 spot this week because Trea Turner has struggled all season and Nick Castellanos was slumping. And Bohm was 9-for-22 (.409) with four doubles and three walks through Friday night.

Entering play Saturday, before Bohm slugged a two-run homer in the first inning, he was batting .292/.344/.428 and ranked among the Phillies’ most consistent hitters, with fellow youngsters Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh.

The Phillies expected an uptick in Bohm’s power this season. He has 11 homers, including Saturday night’s shot.

“He did get a little bit stronger over the winter, and we are seeing the ball fly a little bit further,” Thomson said. “Now it’s just kind of he’s got to be consistent. But I think that someday, [he’ll hit] 20 [homers] in a year, maybe.”

Extra bases

Curt Schilling is scheduled to attend Alumni Day next Sunday, as the Phillies salute the 1993 and 1983 NL championship teams. But Lenny Dykstra and Mitch Williams, also central figures in 1993, aren’t expected to be present. ... Entering play Saturday, Stott led the Phillies with 3.4 wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference. In the last 50 years, only four Phillies infielders have had a 3.4 WAR season at age 25 or younger: Jimmy Rollins, Scott Rolen, and Mike Schmidt. ... Taijuan Walker (12-4, 3.99 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday against Royals righty Zack Greinke (1-11, 5.32).