To be fair, no team offered Keuchel what he wanted in March -- 6 years and $120 million, despite flagging fastball velocity, at the age of 31. A league source said the Phillies weren’t willing to offer more than 1 year. But plenty of teams kicked Keuchel’s tires in May, when he adjusted his demands and held workouts to prove his fitness, preparing to sign in June, after teams no longer would forfeit a draft pick to sign him. The Braves snagged him for $13 million on June 7. A league source said the Phillies valued Keuchel at about half that price. Keuchel said they never called.