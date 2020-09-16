But the Phillies have almost no major-league-ready catching depth in the organization after designating Deivy Grullon for assignment on Aug. 31 and losing him to the Red Sox. When Realmuto went down Saturday night with a strained left hip flexor, the Phillies had to call up 21-year-old catching prospect Rafael Marchan, who made his major-league debut Monday (and picked up his first hit) despite not having played above A-ball in his minor-league career.