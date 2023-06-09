Phillies activate Jose Alvarado from injured list and option Connor Brogdon to triple A

Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado was activated off the 15-day injured list ahead of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced. Alvarado missed about a month with left elbow inflammation.

To make room for him on the 26-man roster, Connor Brogdon was optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Alvarado was one of the best, if not the best, reliever in the game when he was placed on the injured list on May 10. He has a 0.63 ERA this season with no walks and 24 strikeouts in 14⅓ innings. Despite that, the Phillies bullpen pitched well in his absence.

