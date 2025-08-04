José Alvarado will be with Phillies on Tuesday for first time since suspension, which ends Aug. 19

Phillies reliever José Alvarado will be at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday for the first time since he was suspended on May 18 for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Throughout his 80-game suspension, which will officially end on Aug. 19, Alvarado has been working out and throwing on his own in Venezuela. He has stayed in contact with members of the Phillies organization, but has not returned to Philadelphia since he was suspended.

He is eligible for a rehab assignment prior to being reinstated. He will be ineligible to pitch in the postseason.

“Been a long 80 days without him,” said manager Rob Thomson. “He’s not only a talent, but he brings so much energy to the field and the clubhouse. It’s really good to have him around.”

When Alvarado returns, he will rejoin a transformed bullpen unit. With the addition of Jhoan Duran at the trade deadline, the Phillies no longer use the “closer-by-committee” strategy. Instead, Duran is the official closer, taking the ninth inning in save situations. Other high-leverage arms like Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering, and soon likely Alvarado, slide up to earlier innings.

“It helps guys out there to know their roles and have a good idea of when they’re going to pitch,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said. “And we have somebody like that in the ninth inning that you know is going to get the ball every time. It just backs everybody up an inning and lets them have a good idea of when they’re going to pitch.”

Thomson said he plans to ease Alvarado back into leverage situations, anticipating an adjustment period when Alvarado goes from batting practice sessions and bullpens to facing hitters in games.

“I think [Alvarado] helps,” Thomson said. “But I think they’ve done pretty well without him, to tell you the truth. We’ve won a lot of games without him, but he certainly is going to bring more energy, and he’s going to bring another really, really good arm.”

On Sunday night, Duran’s fastball clocked 103.3 mph, becoming the hardest pitch ever thrown by a Phillies player. The record of 102.5 mph had previously been held by Alvarado. In fact, Duran broke the record twice in the same outing, also hitting 102.7 mph on the radar gun.

“It feels normal for me,” Duran said. “I don’t think about it too much, how fast I’m throwing. It’s more like if I can control the fastball.”

Entering Monday, Duran had appeared in two of the Phillies’ last three games. Thomson said that while Duran had not pitched three consecutive games for Minnesota, he had pitched in four out of five games on several occasions. Thomson said he would be comfortable doing that, so long as Duran said he felt good.

Injury updates

Joe Ross (back spasms) was back at Citizens Bank Park on Monday after making two appearances for triple-A Lehigh Valley on a rehab assignment. Thomson expects him to be reactivated on Tuesday.

Alec Bohm (fractured rib) hit off the pitching machine on Monday and completed a full workout.

“I talked to him after his workout [Sunday], he said it was the best day yet,” Thomson said. “Felt really good. In fact, he went in, got some treatment, went back down to the cage after I talked to him, did some more hits. So that’s a good sign.”

Extra bases

Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.82 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday opposite Baltimore right-hander Dean Kramer (8-7, 4.27 ERA).