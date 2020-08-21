“They come up to the big leagues right now in a tough moment when they don’t have any minor leagues,” Alvarez said. “So it’s tough to come up and play at the highest level when you only are facing your own guys in the camp in Lehigh. I think that’s a big part we have to think about. But if they’re here, they’re here for some reason. I trust all my guys. I trust we’re going to make the big adjustment when it really matters. It doesn’t mean the games before didn’t matter, but I hope we’re going to make it.”