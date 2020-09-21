Girardi is hopeful that Hoskins will begin taking swings within the next few days, although it depends on whether he can regain enough grip strength in his injured left (non-throwing) arm. ... Moniak was optioned to make room for Medina, who became the 10th Phillies player this season to make his major-league debut. ... Struggling reliever Brandon Workman pitched a scoreless fifth inning. He hadn’t entered a game earlier than the sixth inning since April 7, 2019 – 88 appearances ago – for the Boston Red Sox. ... The Phillies finished the home portion of the schedule with a 19-13 record at Citizens Bank Park. They’re only 8-13 on the road. ... The Phillies received reliever Joel Cesar from the Pittsburgh Pirates as the player to be named in an Aug. 26 trade for lefty reliever Austin Davis. Cesar, a 24-year-old right-hander, reached double-A last season. ... Wheeler (4-0, 2.62 ERA) will start Monday night in Washington. He will be opposed by Nationals right-hander Anibal Sanchez (2-5, 7.38).