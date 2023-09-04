Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto has been on the upswing at the plate for last two weeks

SAN DIEGO — A curious trend has emerged over the course of J.T. Realmuto’s season. In previous years, he’s hit better at home than he has on the road. But in 2023, he’s hitting better on the road than he is at home. Far better.

Entering Monday, Realmuto was batting .201/.268/.333 at Citizens Bank Park and .308/.366/.597 everywhere else. Fans have noticed. Realmuto, ironically, says he has not.

“It’s just baseball,” he said. “I hadn’t noticed it. It’s just part of the game. Just a random stat.”

He has noticed something else, though. Over the last two weeks, he has been seeing the ball better and earlier. It’s leading to improved swing decisions. Even on nights when those decisions aren’t reflected in a box score, Realmuto has felt more in rhythm.

It’s happening at a good time for the Phillies. He’s striking out less and walking more. Since Aug. 16, Realmuto is hitting .320/.370/.520 (including home and road games) with an .890 OPS. Over the last week, he’s batting .348/.444/.696 with an 1.140 OPS. He hit home runs in back-to-back games in Milwaukee.

“As long as my timing and direction are in sync, and I feel like I have rhythm at the plate, I feel like I see the ball better,” Realmuto said. “And that helps me make better decisions and barrel the ball up a little more consistently.”

Realmuto hasn’t looked like his 2022 self this season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s been slumping. His OPS and slugging percentages are higher than they were in 2021. The biggest difference this year is that he has been striking out and chasing at a higher rate — which makes the improvements he has seen over the last few weeks all the more meaningful.

“It looks like he’s got his timing right now,” said manager Rob Thomson. “He’s using the field, he’s not getting out in front, he’s not chasing. His at-bats have been really good.”

For the Phillies, it’s just another threat in a lineup that is full of them. Realmuto typically bats sixth or seventh. If he can find his power stroke — either at home or on the road — he could be a difference-maker as the Phillies make their playoff push.

“I’m seeing the ball better,” Realmuto said. “Usually when that happens, I tend to feel like I’m having more success.”

Extra bases

Bryce Harper was penciled into the DH spot on Monday afternoon. He hasn’t played first base since Friday in Milwaukee. Thomson said that Harper’s back felt “better” on Monday. They are going to check on him on Tuesday. … Rhys Hoskins (offseason ACL surgery) has begun taking dry swings (swings without hitting the baseball). When he returns home, he’ll start hitting off of a tee. ... Outfielder Justin Crawford and left-handed pitcher Rafael Marcano have been named Phillies minor league hitter and pitcher of the month for August.