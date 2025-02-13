J.T. Realmuto is interested in an extension with the Phillies, who have real decisions to make

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Last spring, Zack Wheeler began the final season of his existing contract with the Phillies by agreeing to a three-year extension.

Could J.T. Realmuto follow suit?

“Obviously I have interest in coming back to the Phillies,” Realmuto said in an appearance on “Phillies Extra,” The Inquirer’s new baseball show. “I love being here. My wife loves it here, my family. Their friends are all in the organization. So, there’s certainly interest on our end. I would hope the Phillies have interest, as well.”

The feeling is mutual, according to multiple sources, but it’s also a complicated situation. Realmuto will turn 34 next month, and although there are reasons to believe he will age more gracefully than a typical catcher, contracts of more than two years for catchers in their mid-30s are uncommon.

In 2017, Yadier Molina signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Cardinals entering his age-35 season. Before that, the last example was Carlos Ruiz, who signed a three-year, $26 million extension with the Phillies at age-34 in 2013.

Citing team policy, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said this week that he avoids publicly discussing contracts. The Phillies have three notable core players who can be free agents after the season: Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, and Ranger Suárez.

“We like all three players a great deal and hope they’re part of the organization for a long time,” Dombrowski said.

Realmuto is coming off his worst season at the plate since 2015, with a .751 OPS and 14 homers and capped by an 0-for-11 series in the divisional round loss to the Mets. He also underwent minor surgery last June to remove torn cartilage from his right knee.

The Phillies have talked to Realmuto about scaling back slightly on his workload behind the plate. Since 2021, when he signed a five-year, $115.1 million contract, he has played 147 more innings than any catcher, not including three consecutive postseasons, and compiled the most wins above replacement. He has been worth $123.5 million, according to FanGraphs’ WAR-to-dollars formula.

But Realmuto’s biggest value stems from his role as the on-field quarterback. Pitchers swear by his game-calling. Teammates often refer to him as the team’s “backbone.”

The Phillies also lack an in-house successor for Realmuto behind the plate. Rafael Marchán, who will compete with backup catcher Garrett Stubbs in spring training, has a troublesome injury history. Top catching prospect Eduardo Tait is 18 years old and in A-ball.

Unlike Bryce Harper, who has said he wants to play into his 40s, Realmuto isn’t as specific about his desired longevity. But he didn’t start catching until after he got drafted by the Marlins in 2010 and is uncommonly athletic for a catcher, which leads many talent evaluators to believe his body will hold up as he continues to age.

Realmuto is also quick to note that he tweaked his knee last season while running the bases on a rain-soaked field, not from the toll of catching.

“I want to play as long as I can,” Realmuto said. “I don’t know what that [age] is going to be, and I don’t necessarily have a goal for that. It has to do with how my body feels and also my wife and my family. If they’re getting to an age where they want me to be home a little more or the kids are missing me too much, then that might honestly be the day that I’m like, ‘OK, I’m ready to stop playing.’

“But as long as my wife, my kids are enjoying this career and my body feels good and I’m productive, I want to be helping a team win as long as I can do that. I try to take care of myself recovery-wise in the weight room, do all the little things that I can do on a daily basis so that later in my career I’m able to play longer than most.”

Spring training is a common time in the baseball calendar for players to agree to extensions, although many players prefer to table conversations once the season starts. Realmuto said he hasn’t thought about a deadline.

“We’ll see what happens in spring training. I know it’s a popular time to get extensions done,” Realmuto said. “There’s definitely interest for me. I love this organization, and it’s one that I’m certainly proud to be a part of.”