The Phillies placed J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday afternoon after he felt sick during Wednesday night’s game.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Realmuto had a fever and a stomach ache while sitting in the dugout during a 5-2 win in Washington. Realmuto has tested negative for COVID-19, but Girardi said the catcher’s symptoms forced the team to place him in COVID-19 protocols.

Realmuto reported Thursday morning to Nationals Park but was sent away.

“You can’t let someone with a stomach ache and a small fever walk around your clubhouse today,” Girardi said. “In a normal year, you wouldn’t worry about it, but you can’t do that now.”

Girardi said the Phillies were hoping Realmuto would have been able to start Thursday afternoon’s series finale after missing Wednesday’s game with a knee contusion. Realmuto was lifted from Tuesday night’s game after being hit in the knee by a foul tip. He will not fly with the team Thursday night in advance of Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla.

“The protocol is through the league,” Girardi said. “I’m not sure when we’ll get him back.”

Realmuto was replaced on the roster by catcher Rafael Marchan, who was recalled from triple A. Didi Gregorius left Wednesday night’s game with stiffness in his right elbow and is out of Thursday’s lineup. Girardi said the Phillies hope the shortstop just misses a couple days.