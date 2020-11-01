Gregorius probably would have turned it down, too, considering he wants a multiyear deal after settling for a one-year, $14 million contract in free agency last winter. But there was at least a chance that the shortstop might have accepted, and with the Phillies likely to scale back the payroll from a franchise-record level this year, the enticement of another draft pick apparently didn’t outweigh even the possibility that Gregorius might jump at $18.9 million.