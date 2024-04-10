J.T. Realmuto back in the Phillies’ lineup a day after taking a ball to the throat

ST. LOUIS — One day after blocking a bouncing curveball off his throat, J.T. Realmuto was back behind the plate Wednesday for the Phillies.

“He’s a tough son of a [gun],” manager Rob Thomson said. “He really is.”

Realmuto moved to his right to knock down Zack Wheeler’s dirt-diving curveball in the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss in St. Louis. The ball struck him squarely underneath his mask, near the collarbone, causing him to stagger before going to his knees.

The sight of Realmuto leaving early from a game was almost as jarring as the injury itself. Since 2021, he has played nearly 300 more innings — the equivalent of 33 games — than any catcher in baseball. And that doesn’t include the 30 postseason games that he started over the last two years.

But Realmuto reported a headache during an on-field examination from athletic trainer Paul Buchheit. The Phillies took him out and sent him for concussion testing, which came back negative.

“Whenever you see a guy stumble, gets a ball to the throat, it’s never good,” said Kyle Schwarber, a former catcher. “He’s such an important part of the team and a tough guy. For him to come off the field … you don’t want to risk anything.”

Realmuto has been on the non-COVID injured list once since joining the Phillies in 2019. He missed 12 days in 2021 with a bruised hand. He came out of a game once in 2021 after getting hit in the chest by a foul tip but played two days later.

Unlike some catchers, Realmuto doesn’t wear the throat protector that attaches to the mask.

“You’re taught that you’re supposed to put your chin in your chest, but every once in a while, you lift your chin and get popped,” said Thomson, a minor-league catcher during his playing career. “But not like that.”

Marsh’s sixth sense

While several of the Phillies’ hitters are scuffling, Brandon Marsh’s at-bats have stood out for their quality. Thomson moved Marsh up in the order from the No. 8 spot to No. 6, flipping him with Bryson Stott.

“It’s more about Marsh than it is Stott,” Thomson said. “He’s just giving great at-bats, consistent at-bats, so want to get him up there a little bit.”

Marsh registered two hits in each of the first two games in St. Louis and was 11-for-32 (.344) with three homers overall. He also worked a walk against a lefty, reliever JoJo Romero, to load the bases in the seventh inning Tuesday night.

“He’s getting better against lefties,” Thomson said.

But Stott is undeniably struggling, too, with three hits in his last 26 at-bats entering play Wednesday. He also hasn’t hit many balls hard.

“The hardest impact he’s getting is opposite field,” Thomson said. “Just trying to get him to get the ball out in front a little bit. Because he’s actually driven some balls to left field. But he’s seeing a lot of pitches. It’s only a matter of time for him. He can hit.”

Extra bases

Trea Turner stole second base Tuesday night, stretching his regular-season streak to 39 consecutive swipes without being caught and tying Jimmy Rollins for the longest streak in the majors since 2007-08. Next up: Ichiro Suzuki, who stole 45 bases in a row in 2006-07. ... Ranger Suárez (1-0, 4.09 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday night, weather permitting, in the opener of a four-game series against the Pirates. RIght-hander Jared Jones (1-1, 3.86) will start for Pittsburgh.