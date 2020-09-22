Going into Tuesday’s doubleheader in Washington, the “J.T.” in J.T. Realmuto stood for “just try.”
Realmuto made his anticipated return from a hip injury by catching Phillies starter Aaron Nola in the first game against the Nationals. He wasn’t initially scheduled to play the second game, but after a 5-1 loss in the opener, Realmuto was back in there as the designated hitter.
“I don’t think it’s in his best interest,” manager Joe Girardi said before the first game, of having Realmuto play both. “Because it’s cooling down, then heating up, then cooling down. Everyone’s hope is that he comes out and he’s great. Let’s just get through today and keep our fingers crossed.”
The Phillies have been cautious with Realmuto, who strained his left hip flexor while running to first base on Sept. 12 in Miami. Despite not being placed on the injured list, he missed 11 games out of concern that he could aggravate the injury while running at full speed.
It was a good sign, then, that Realmuto was able to get back in the lineup for the nightcap. He went 1-for-3 in the first game with a single in the seventh inning. He singled again in his second at-bat of the second game.
A free agent after the season, Realmuto figures to be the best position player on the market. The Phillies have repeatedly said they want to re-sign him.
But they were unable to work out a contract extension before the season, and general manager Matt Klentak didn’t set an optimistic tone Monday in claiming the team doesn’t feel added pressure to sign Realmuto after acquiring him 19 months ago a package that included right-hander Sixto Sanchez, who is having a terrific rookie season for the Miami Marlins.
“Everybody would love to have J.T.,” said Girardi, a former catcher with a particular appreciation for Realmuto. “That’s how good he is. That’s how good he is in our clubhouse, and that’s how good of a person he is. But those are things for me to worry about later. I’m praying that J.T. gets through today and he’s fine. That’s what I’m worried about, because he’s so important to our team, he’s so important to our lineup.”
First baseman Rhys Hoskins was expected to take a few “dry swings” without a ball to gauge the grip strength in his left arm. He has been sidelined since Sept. 12 with a strained ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.
It’s far from certain that Hoskins will be able to return for the final series of the season or any potential playoff games. Even if he does, he might need Tommy John elbow surgery in the offseason.
The Phillies nevertheless included Hoskins in their 40-man pool of players who are eligible for the postseason. Although teams aren’t allowed to replace players on that list, the Phillies believed the potential of getting back Hoskins outweighed any replacements.
“We don’t know exactly what Rhys’ timeframe is,” Klentak said. “He’s making good progress and he is tough as nails, so I believe if anybody can return and beat the expectation, it’ll be him. You figure if he can get back, that’s a guy we’re going to want on our team.”
After throwing a bullpen session Monday at the Lehigh Valley site, rookie right-hander Spencer Howard (shoulder stiffness) could repeat that activity or throw live batting practice before possibly rejoining the team over the weekend at Tampa Bay to pitch in a relief role. “I think the downtime in the last week has been very helpful for him,” Klentak said Monday. ... Zach Eflin (3-2, 4.28 ERA) will start the series finale Wednesday night in Washington against Nationals right-hander Erick Fedde (2-3, 4.36).