Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto to undergo knee surgery, placed on 10-day IL

BOSTON — The Phillies have placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Monday) with right knee pain on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to have right knee meniscectomy surgery Wednesday in Philadelphia.

There was a bit of cause for concern after there was a need for a pinch runner for Realmuto in the ninth inning of Sunday’s game against the Mets in London. It was a curious move, given Realmuto’s sprint speed. Manager Rob Thomson has made a point of trying to manage Realmuto’s workload. He had an off day before the Phillies’ London Series (which already had two off days built in).

He has gotten unlucky with foul tips and foul balls catching behind the plate.

To fill his spot on the active roster, Rafael Marchán was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley. He joins Garrett Stubbs as the two catchers on the 26-man roster.

Marchán, 25, also has a lengthy injury history. He was activated off the 10-day injured list on May 27. Since then, he’s hit .219/.350/.344 for Lehigh Valley with a .694 OPS and one home run. He’s hit .264/.337/.343 in his eight-year minor league career.

Marchán made his MLB debut in September 2020. He has 23 games worth of big league experience, between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He’s hit .267/.323/.417 over that span.