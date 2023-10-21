Phillies’ Rob Thomson says Craig Kimbrel ‘needs a little bit of a break’ from high-leverage spots

PHOENIX — After throwing 45 pitches over the last two nights, it’s almost a lock that Craig Kimbrel won’t leave the bullpen here Saturday night.

But how gutsy would it be for the Phillies to use Kimbrel in a high-leverage situation after he blew leads in Games 3 and 4?

“Pretty gutsy,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “I think he just needs a little bit of a break.”

» READ MORE: Thomson explains his decision not to use Jose Alvarado in key moment of Game 4

Advertisement

Kimbrel allowed Ketel Marte’s walk-off single in the ninth inning of Game 3, a 2-1 victory for the Diamondbacks. In Game 4, the veteran closer allowed three runs in the decisive eighth inning, including a game-tying two-run pinch-hit homer by Alek Thomas.

The problem: Command. Kimbrel hasn’t landed his curveball for strikes, forcing him to try to get back into counts with his fastball.

Before the Phillies trust Kimbrel with another late lead, Thomson said they would like to put him into a lower-leverage situation. But what does that even look like in the heat of the postseason?

“Sixth inning, seventh inning,” Thomson said. “His stuff is good. He’s just got to power the ball through the zone.”