Brad Hand came through for the Phillies in a big way on Monday night. The left-handed reliever entered a tenuous situation in the ninth inning, attempting to hold a 5-4 lead that his team’s sluggers had racked up an inning earlier. Hand, to his credit, did just that, striking out Dom Smith, inducing a flyout from James McCann and closing it out with a strikeout of Brandon Nimmo.

But to fans watching at home, it seemed like a curious decision. Hand has closing experience, but Corey Knebel has been named the Phillies closer. Knebel was coming off a day of rest, and should have been available for manager Joe Girardi on Monday night. But as it turns out, Knebel was not available, and was not even in the bullpen during the game. A few hours later, Girardi said, Knebel had been experiencing flu-like symptoms.

» READ MORE: ‘The ultimate dream is here’: South Jersey’s Jeff Singer goes from car dealership to the Phillies

On Tuesday, he was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Knebel took an initial COVID test that was positive, and a second test Monday for which the team was awaiting the result. If it’s negative, he could be back as soon as Wednesday for the Phillies’ 1:05 p.m. game against the Mets.

If Knebel ends up missing more than one day, Girardi said the Phillies will mix-and-match their options at closer. They have multiple relievers who have experience in that role, between Jeurys Familia, Hand, and Seranthony Domínguez.

As a corresponding 40-man roster move, the Phillies selected the contract of 28-year-old left-handed reliever Jeff Singer from triple-A Lehigh Valley. Singer was born in Philadelphia and grew up in South Jersey. The Phillies will mainly be looking for innings from him.

“We think that he’ll handle the situation,” Girardi said of Singer. “He’s been in spring training with us a number of times. He can give us multiple innings if we need it, and he’s had a couple of days off.”

Praise for Bohm

Girardi applauded infielder Alec Bohm on Tuesday for his postgame comments following the game on Monday. Bohm was captured the game telecast saying he “[bleeping] hates it here” after Phillies fans sarcastically cheered him for making a routine play, after committing three errors.

» READ MORE: Alec Bohm’s viral moment evokes memories of Mike Schmidt in ‘disguise’

“I think he handled it well,” Girardi said. “No one ever wants to be in that situation whether you’re on the field, you’re at work, you’re having a bad day, and sometimes you spout off and you say things. How many times have we said something like I hate to someone that we love because we’re mad at them? I mean, it happens. Or you hate the situation you’re in, my mom and dad wouldn’t let me go to my friend’s house. I think he handled it well.

“That’s about as tough a night as you can have, as a player on the field. And his emotions got the best of him. I’m proud that he owned up to it, he responded well in the game, he helped us win the game [Monday] and he learned from it. That’s what you have to do.”

Extra innings