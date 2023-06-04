Kyle Schwarber and Drew Ellis combine to lead the Phillies rout over the Nationals, 11-3

WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber watched it go.

It felt like a fitting reaction. The Phillies went nearly 49 games — or 1,848 plate appearances (but who’s counting?) — without bashing a three-run homer. For a team that’s built to slug, it was downright impossible to believe.

So, when Schwarber teed off on a two-strike sinker from Nationals reliever Andrés Machado in the sixth inning Sunday to turn a close game into a rout, well, why not go ahead and pose?

Heck, a full-on bow might’ve been in order.

The Phillies got healthy over the weekend by drinking in a familiar elixir. With an 11-3 stomping in the finale in Washington, keyed by two Schwarbombs and two homers from unheralded newcomer Drew Ellis, they won their first series since May 19-21.

Oh, and they improved to 38-13 — with a plus-114 run differential, to boot — since 2020 against the Nationals, the fail-safe sure for every Phillies ill.

Think back to last September. With their wild-card hopes tottering after getting swept in a three-game series in Chicago, the Phillies limped into Nationals Park and took three of four games to move to the brink of clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2011.

The situation wasn’t as dire this time around. But the Phillies were six games under .500 after getting swept by the Mets when they arrived here Friday. They fell into a 6-0 hole in the opener before rallying to tie the game. And although they lost, 8-7, they finally seemed to generate momentum.

It carried over to the last two games, culminating with a 14-hit, five-homer barrage. The Phillies hadn’t gotten as many hits in a game since April 18; they hadn’t gone deep as often since April 23.

Manager Rob Thomson juggled the lineup. He moved struggling Schwarber into the leadoff spot, put surging Nick Castellanos in the two-hole, and dropped Trea Turner down to the middle of the order.

Castellanos continued to swing a hot bat, notching three more hits after nearly willing the Phillies to a comeback by going 4-for-5 with five RBIs in the opener. But the reconfigured batting order really seemed to jolt Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto.

After combining to go 0-for-17 with eight strikeouts in the three games against the Mets, they were 9-for-29 with five homers against the Nats. Realmuto went deep in each of the three games, including a second-inning shot to get things started in the finale against Nats starter Trevor Williams.

Everyday Ellis

When the Phillies plowed their organizational depth last week and called up Ellis, they initially planned on using him at first base against left-handed pitchers.

But Ellis started his third game in a row, including two at third base against right-handers. He went 3-for-3 and had the first multi-homer game of his career. Overall, he’s 4-for-10 with five walks and has reached base in nine of his 13 plate appearances.

“I’ve liked his at-bats,” Thomson said before the game. “He sees the ball. He hasn’t chased, not that I can recall. Maybe one pitch. But he’s very balanced and very quiet and looks very comfortable. I want to see what he’s got here.”

Ellis’ playing time has come at the expense of infielder Edmundo Sosa. Thomson initially said Sosa would get most of the at-bats at third base after Alec Bohm went on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

But Sosa is 2-for-20 in his last eight games, part of a larger 7-for-44, 10-strikeout slump.

Solid Suárez

Lost in all the offense: another solid start for Ranger Suárez.

Suárez held the Nationals to one run on eight hits in seven innings, the deepest he has gone into a game in five starts since returning from a spring-training elbow strain. He mixed his pitches, using his sinker, curveball, fastball, and changeup, and got 10 outs on the ground.

It was vintage Suárez and a strong follow-up to a promising 6⅔-inning start last week in New York.