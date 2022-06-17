WASHINGTON — Somebody recently asked Bryce Harper if he may consider competing in the Home Run Derby on the eve of the All-Star Game next month at Dodger Stadium.

“I was like, ‘No chance,’” Harper said Friday, pointing to the injured right elbow that has relegated him to being a full-time designated hitter since the middle of April.

Fair enough. The Phillies wouldn’t want Harper to do it anyway. There’s no sense in risking additional injury by artificially swinging for the fences.

But hey, what about Kyle Schwarber?

Entering the second game of a doubleheader Friday night, Schwarber had 18 home runs, tied for the National League lead with New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley. Alonso is a two-time defending Derby champion. Ken Griffey Jr. is the only player to win three (1994, 1998-99).

Schwarber, who finished as the runner-up to Harper in the 2018 Derby and called the experience a “bucket list” event, seemed ambivalent about the idea of doing it again.

“I don’t know,” Schwarber said. “I guess we’ll cross that route when it gets to it. I think it more kind of goes on how you’re feeling — if you feel like you want to get into it, or does your body need the break? Definitely it’s taxing. [Last year], I was like, Shohei [Ohtani] is crazy for going out there, doing it, and then pitching the next day.”

OK, so that’s not a flat-out rejection.

Harper, for one, would love to see his teammate test the limits of Dodger Stadium.

“If he has a chance to go out to L.A. and do it, it would be sick,” Harper said. “If Schwarby has a chance to go do it, I think he might hit some balls out of that stadium.”

Harping on Zimmerman

Harper took a few minutes Friday morning to catch up with Ian Desmond, one of many former Nationals in town to celebrate the retirement of franchise icon Ryan Zimmerman.

It’s a slightly odd feeling for Harper. He’s happy to be in Washington for Zimmerman’s big weekend and figures he will probably cross paths with other former teammates, including ex-Phillies right fielder Jayson Werth. But he also is hoping to spoil the party by helping the Phillies to a winning series.

“The thing about Zim is he deserves this,” said Harper, who got a scheduled breather in the nightcap of the doubleheader. (Schwarber took a turn at DH.) “He deserves to be applauded. He’s somebody that’s been in this organization for a long time. We talk about his nicknames — Mr. National, Mr. Walk-Off, and now it’s Mr. Retirement. I’m excited for him.

“I’ve always respected Zim. He was always that leader that we had, kind of that quiet leader. He’s been a great player for long time. A lot of guys are coming back, and him being able to share that with those guys is going to be a lot of fun for them and the fans and the organization, kind of letting him ride out in the sunset and be that guy.”

Zimmerman spent his entire 16-year career with the Nationals. He batted .277 with 284 homers and an .816 on-base plus slugging. In 213 games against the Phillies, he batted .271 with 27 homers, 115 RBIs, and a .799 OPS.

Extra bases

Schwarber extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a first-inning double in the opener of the doubleheader. ... Utility infielder Johan Camargo (knee) began a minor-league rehab assignment at triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was scheduled to be the designated hitter Friday night and play defense Saturday and Sunday. The Phillies could reinstate him from the injured list before Tuesday night’s game in Texas. ... The Phillies will have to trim one pitcher from the roster by Monday’s deadline to get to 13 pitchers. ... Left-hander Bailey Falter was added as the 27th player for the doubleheader and scheduled to return to triple A after starting the second game. ... Lefties Ryan Sherriff (shoulder), Kent Emanuel (elbow), and JoJo Romero (shoulder) had rehab assignments transferred to triple A, double A, and high-A, respectively. All will likely join the Phillies at some point in the second half. ... Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.42 ERA) will start Saturday against Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.33).