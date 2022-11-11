Before the Phillies made an autumn run to the World Series, they survived a summer without Bryce Harper. And now, the players who most helped them overcome losing their best hitter are reaping the rewards.

Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto, who carried the offense in Harper’s absence, were awarded the Silver Slugger on Thursday night as top hitters among National League outfielders and catchers, respectively. Realmuto received the honor for the third time but first since 2019; Schwarber is a first-time Silver Slugger winner.

Schwarber, 29, led the NL with a career-high 46 home runs in his first season with the Phillies after signing a four-year, $79 million contract. Fifteen of those homers came during the two months when Harper was recovering from a broken thumb. Schwarber led off for most of the season and was the Phillies’ first home-run king since Ryan Howard led the league with 48 in 2008.

Realmuto, 31, emerged from a sluggish first three months of the season to finish with 22 homers, three short of his career high, and a .478 slugging percentage. He became the second catcher ever with at least 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season. While Harper was out, Realmuto slugged .624, second in the NL behind only St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and MVP favorite Paul Goldschmidt (.667).

It marked the first time that the Phillies had multiple Silver Slugger winners since 2007, when Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins took home the award.

The manager and three coaches from each team vote for the Silver Slugger, which is awarded to one player apiece at catcher, designated hitter, each infield position, and a utility spot, in addition to three outfielders.

Here were the other NL winners: Goldschmidt, second baseman Jeff McNeil (Mets), third baseman Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), shortstop Trea Turner (Dodgers), outfielders Mookie Betts (Dodgers) and Juan Soto (Padres), designated hitter Josh Bell (Padres), and utility man Brandon Drury (Padres).

The American League winners were first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (Rangers), second baseman Jose Altuve (Astros), third baseman José Ramírez (Guardians), shortstop Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox), catcher Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays), utility man Luis Arraez (Twins), designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (Astros), and outfielders Aaron Judge (Yankees), Mike Trout (Angels), and Julio Rodríguez (Mariners).