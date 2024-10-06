Phillies’ Alec Bohm out of the lineup for Game 2 of NLDS vs. Mets; Edmundo Sosa to start at 3B

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Sunday’s Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Mets, replaced by Edmundo Sosa. Manager Rob Thomson said he wanted to get “some energy” in the lineup with Sosa in place of the struggling Bohm.

“He’s kind of our energy guy,” Thomson said of Sosa. “Bohm’s not swinging the bat particularly well, but he’s not the only one. He’s frustrated. But I just wanted to get Sosa in there.”

Advertisement

Bohm went 0-for-4 in Game 1 and smashed his helmet in the eighth inning after grounding out.

He is 0-for-3 this season against right-hander Luis Severino, who starts Game 2 for the Mets. Bohm returned from the injured list on Sept. 15 and finished the season hitting .170 with a .502 OPS over his final 49 plate appearances.

“I know he’s frustrated because he wants to produce and he’s a professional, and so he is frustrated,” Thomson said.

Thomson said Bohm will be back in the lineup Tuesday for Game 3 against Mets left-hander Sean Manaea at Citi Field.

Sosa, a better defender than Bohm, hit .257 this season in a reserve role with a .631 OPS. He has just five extra-base hits since August.

Asked if some might perceive the move as a sign of panic after dropping Game 1 to the Mets on Saturday, Thomson said: “I really don’t worry about what other people necessarily think or see. I do what I think is the best thing for the ball club on a daily basis.”