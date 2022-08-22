The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals will play at historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., in the 2023 “MLB Little League Classic,” as announced today by Major League Baseball and Little League International.

The Phillies once had a minor league affiliate in Williamsport, the Crosscutters, before that association ended in 2020. Current Phillie Seranthony Dominguez pitched for the Crosscutters in 2016. The Phillies also played in Williamsport in 2018 against the Mets. The Nationals will make their debut in Williamsport.

As is tradition for this annual occasion, major league players on the Phillies and Nationals will attend Little League World Series games earlier in the day on August 20th. The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles did so this year, interacting with young fans. Later that evening, Little League families will be guests at the major league baseball game.

The Little League Classic was launched in August 2017 between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies will be the second team to play in it twice. The Pirates also played in 2019.

The Little League Baseball World Series is held annually in Williamsport, the headquarters for Little League International. Countries from around the world compete on a global stage each year, with games airing on ESPN and streamed via the ESPN App.