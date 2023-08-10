Michael Lorenzen’s day after no-hitter, Johan Rojas’ reliability, and more Phillies notes

Michael Lorenzen awoke at 6:30 a.m. Thursday to the cries of his 9-month-old daughter, proof that life doesn’t stop the morning after throwing a no-hitter.

It does change a little, though.

Lorenzen lost count of how many text messages pinged his phone from the time he completed the 14th no-hitter in the Phillies’ 141-year history until he got back to the ballpark. But it was “a lot,” he said, and in responding to them all, he was able to re-live every moment from the best start of his career.

The question now: What does he do for an encore?

For starters, Lorenzen will recuperate. He said he felt “10 percent more sore” than usual after unleashing 124 pitches, 17 more than his previous career high. Because the Phillies are off Monday and Thursday, he won’t start again until next Friday — fittingly, in a rematch against the Nationals.

“I’m definitely a little more sore than normal, but nothing too crazy,” Lorenzen said. “The eight days [between starts] helps out quite a bit. I’m finding a routine to where I can kind of ease into my next start. I think we’ve come up with a good plan already. Should be good to go.”

When the Phillies acquired Lorenzen from the Tigers in a deadline trade, they were early in a stretch of 17 consecutive games without a day off. As such, they went to a six-man starting rotation.

As the schedule lightens next week, they intend to go back to five starters. But manager Rob Thomson wouldn’t say for certain that lefty Cristopher Sánchez will move to the bullpen. It’s possible the fifth-starter spot will be shared by Lorenzen and Sánchez, both of whom have surpassed their top single-season innings total.

Regardless, Lorenzen spent much of Thursday morning answering questions from his wife, mother, and friends about moments from the no-hitter.

“Just what was going through my head in between innings or what I feeling when I was coming set to make a certain pitch,” Lorenzen said. “In-game, situational things. It’s been fun to kind of reflect and re-live it. To be able to answer them and reflect on everything that happened, it was awesome.”

Lorenzen also heard from the Hall of Fame, which asked if he would donate his custom-made white Vans cleats. (He obliged.) And he went through souvenirs from the no-hitter, including the rubber, which was dug up from the mound at Citizens Bank Park.

“Man, the rubber is pretty awesome,” Lorenzen said. “It’s pretty special.”

Center stage

Lorenzen’s no-hitter lacked the signature defensive play that often accompanies a historic pitching performance.

But that might’ve had to do with Johan Rojas’ skill in center field.

Rojas, a defensive whiz, covers the outfield like a tarp. He makes most catches appear easier than they are. And he hauled in nine fly balls — one-third of the outs recorded by Lorenzen — including the no-hit-clincher from Dominic Smith.

“It felt like they were hitting everything my way,” Rojas said through a team interpreter. “They were regular fly balls. But I was excited because [Lorenzen] was doing such a good job. Every time the ball came my way, I was like, ‘I’ve got to make the play.’ I had no choice.”

Rojas said his mindset didn’t change in the ninth inning, with history riding on every ball that was put in play, especially the fly ball from Smith.

”The first thought that came to mind was, ‘This fly ball is mine,’” Rojas said. “I wanted that fly ball. I wanted the last out to be mine. I wanted to get that ball.”

Extra bases

Lefty reliever José Alvarado (elbow inflammation) was scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice, but rain pushed it until Friday. He could go on a minor league assignment Tuesday at triple-A Lehigh Valley, according to Thomson. ... After going 3-for-11 in three games at low-A Clearwater, outfielder Cristian Pache (elbow surgery) is expected to be transferred to Lehigh Valley for three games beginning Friday. He could be reinstated from the injured list next week. ... Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Kaat will throw the ceremonial first pitch Friday to kick off the Phillies’ Alumni Weekend. Former owner Ruly Carpenter and general manager John Quinn will be inducted posthumously into the team’s Wall of Fame on Saturday. The Phillies will salute the pennant-winning 1983 and 1993 teams Sunday. ... Sánchez (0-3, 3.44 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Twins. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 1.80) will start for Minnesota.