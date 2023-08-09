Michael Lorenzen throws first Phillies no-hitter in eight years in 7-0 win over Nationals

After seven years and nearly 3,000 plate appearances in the minor leagues, Weston Wilson finally took his first at-bat in the majors Wednesday night and hit a home run.

Surely, nothing could top that, right?

Right?

Oh, but there was Michael Lorenzen, in his first start at home for the Phillies after being acquired at the trade deadline, standing atop the mound with his arms raised as Dominic Smith’s fly ball landed in center fielder Johan Rojas’ glove for a 7-0 victory over the Nationals and a 124-pitch no-hitter.

Phillies players streamed out of the dugout to meet Lorenzen in the middle of the field. He had never thrown as many pitches in a game. But then he had never pitched so brilliantly, either.

It was the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history and the first since Cole Hamels’ no-no on July 25, 2015, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. It was the second no-hitter thrown by a Phillies pitcher at Citizens Bank Park. The other: Roy Halladay’s unforgettable gem in Game 1 of the division series on Oct. 6, 2010, against the Reds.

Lorenzen finished the seventh inning at 100 pitches, seven shy of his career high. He finished the eighth at 111 pitches. Dylan Covey was loosening in the bullpen, but manager Rob Thomson wasn’t removing Lorenzen from this game.

No chance.

Lane Thomas began the ninth inning by hitting a grounder to third that was gobbled up by Alec Bohm. Joey Meneses followed with a strikeout. Smith worked the count full, but instead of drawing the Nationals’ fifth walk, he hit a medium-depth fly ball to Rojas.

Rojas covered center field like a tarp, as usual. Nick Castellanos, who homered twice to stake the Phillies to their big lead, made a few big catches in right field.

Rodolfo Castro, filling in at second base in place of resting Bryson Stott, went to his forehand to snatch C.J. Abrams’ chopper to end the eighth inning.

And then there was Wilson. He homered, drew two walks, stole a base, and scored three runs. He made a tough catch along the wall in foul territory in left field in the first inning. His family sat in the crowd. His father sobbed.

The Phillies gave up touted infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee to get Lorenzen from the Tigers. He was billed as rotation insurance, pitching depth in case one of the Phillies’ top five starters gets injured down the stretch.

But Lorenzen is also in the midst of his best season, with a 3.23 ERA. And within this career year, he’s pitching better than ever. He notched a 1.14 ERA in his last four starts for Detroit, then gave up two runs in eight innings of his Phillies debut last week in Miami.

Lorenzen topped it all in his first start at Citizens Bank Park, where 30,406 paying customers were on their feet for most of the ninth inning.

Phillies players partied on the field, snapping pictures and trading hugs in a scene reminiscent of a series-clinching win in the playoffs last year.

The Phillies added Lorenzen because they think he can help them make more memories this October.

It turns out, he couldn’t wait that long.

Mr. 200

When the Phillies landed in Miami on July 30, Castellanos called his brother and a friend, met them at his South Florida house, and hit in his batting cage until 1 a.m. to try to shake an 8-for-65 slump.

It worked.

In nine games since that night, Castellanos is on a 12-for-37 (.324) tear with five homers. He has a hit in every game and in 10 games in a row overall.

And before Wilson’s unforgettable debut and Lorenzen’s mastery, Castellanos set the tone for the Phillies. He hit a two-run homer off the bullpen elevator in the first inning and his milestone homer to right field in the third.

Castellanos became the 32nd active player with 200 career homers. Among Phillies players, Bryce Harper has 292 homers, while Kyle Schwarber has 229.

On deck

Aaron Nola (9-8, 4.58 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale at 6:40 p.m. Thursday against Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (7-11, 5.03).