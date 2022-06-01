The Phillies needed a win on Tuesday in the worst way, and for a brief moment, in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, it looked like they were going to get one. Bryson Stott, who had entered the game when Jean Segura left with a hand injury, roped a double down the left field line.

Batting in that spot was a tough task for Stott, who came into the game with an 0-for-13 streak. But the rookie delivered. Unfortunately for the Phillies, no one else after him did. The game went into extra innings, and the Giants scored on a fielding error by Jeurys Familia. The Phillies tied it again on a two-out RBI single by Alec Bohm in the bottom of the 10th, and in the top of the 11th, Donovan Walton hit an RBI double and Joc Pederson piled on the damage with a two-run home run off of Andrew Bellatti. Again, the bats did not respond, so the Phillies lost, 7-4.

Tonight marked the Phillies’ fifth loss in a row and their 12th loss in 16 games. They are now 21-29 and are 12.5 games out of first place in the NL East.

Scoring with RISP remains an issue

In the bottom of the fourth inning, with two outs and the bases loaded, J.T. Realmuto grounded out to shortstop Donovan Walton. Realmuto beat the force out at first base and the first base umpire called him safe. But then the second base umpire, Junior Valentine, interfered, claiming that Hoskins had violated the slide rule at second base.

Girardi challenged the call and it was overturned to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Of course, scoring a run in what would be a fairly routine double play was better than scoring no runs at all. But the Phillies certainly didn’t capitalize on their opportunities to score with runners in scoring position in that inning.

They encountered a similar situation in the bottom of the fifth inning. Johan Camargo singled and Kyle Schwarber walked to put runners on first and second with one out. But Jean Segura struck out and Bryce Harper grounded out to end the inning. In the bottom of the sixth inning the Phillies loaded the bases with no outs and tied the game, 3-3, but weren’t able to take the lead.

Ranger Suárez struggles with his command again

Suárez has not looked himself since May 14, when he allowed three earned runs over seven innings pitched with tone walk and six strikeouts. Since then, he’s struggled to throw strikes. Tuesday night’s outing was no exception. Suárez exited the game after four 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed two earned runs and walked three batters with five strikeouts. He threw 100 pitches over that span, and only 58 of them were strikes.

A mixed performance from the bullpen

The Phillies entered the top of the fifth inning with a 1-0 lead — a tenuous lead, at best — but lost it in the next half inning. Right-handed reliever Nick Nelson came in for Suárez, with one out and runners on first and second, and proceeded to allow a walk, a double and a sac fly to score three runs.

Nelson bounced back with a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the sixth and a strikeout to start the top of the seventh. Connor Brogdon had a good outing, allowing only one hit through one inning of work. Seranthony Domínguez came in with one out in the top of the eighth inning and induced two pop outs, and had a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth.

From there, it got ugly. Familia allowed a walk, a run and three hits, and committed the aforementioned error. And Bellatti came in after him, and gave up the three critical runs in the top of the 11th to seal the Giants’ win.

Castellanos heating up

After hitting a double on Tuesday, Nick Castellanos now has a six-game hitting streak. He’s batting .310/.333/.621 over his last seven games.

Segura exits the game early

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jean Segura was squaring up to bunt and was hit by a pitch on his right hand. He was taken out of the game and replaced by Bryson Stott.