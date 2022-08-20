The Phillies got off to a somewhat promising start in Game 1 of the day-night doubleheader against the Mets on Saturday. Zack Wheeler seemed to be in a groove and didn’t allow a run until the fifth inning. The Phillies were making hard contact, even if that hard contact wasn’t resulting in hits. But the Mets’ lineup blew things open in the later innings, with a combined four runs off Wheeler in the fifth and sixth innings, and tacking on four more off Nick Nelson (and DH Darick Hall, who made his first big league pitching appearance) in the top of the ninth. The Phillies lost the opener, 8-2.

It was yet another deflating loss to the Mets, a team that the Phillies can’t seem to figure out. The Phillies enter Game 2 of the doubleheader at 65-54.

Another frustrating day for Wheeler

After Wheeler’s last start, on Aug. 14 against the Mets in New York, the right-hander said he felt as good as he had all season. It was an unusual statement, given the fact that Wheeler had just given up six earned runs and nine hits in six innings. But his velocity was up — he hit 98.3 mph that day — and many of the hits he allowed were on weak contact, both of which seemed like positive signs.

Wheeler’s start on Saturday looked similar. He allowed five hits, the four earned runs, and four walks through 5 1/3 innings. He didn’t light up the radar gun the way he did in his last outing — hitting 97 mph a few times but mostly hovering around 96 mph — but allowed less hard contact than he did in his previous start.

Wheeler has said more than a few times this season that he’s felt “off,” and only recently began feeling like he was more in rhythm. Given how he was feeling, and the weak contact he was inducing, that Aug. 14 start was a frustrating one for him. You’d have to imagine Saturday’s start was frustrating as well.

Wheeler also struggled with command on Saturday. Of his 106 pitches, only 58 were strikes (he was throwing approximately 55% strikes, compared to 68% on Aug. 14).

Bats stay cold

The Phillies got rather unlucky offensively, too. Of the 10 hardest hit balls of the day, eight were hit by Phillies hitters (but only two fell for hits). The Mets, conversely, racked up a ton of weak hits (many of them off Wheeler), and finished their day with 10 hits. Go figure.

The Phillies struck out nine times and tallied only six hits and two runs. They narrowly avoided getting shut out for the fifth time in nine games when Jean Segura drove in Nick Castellanos with a sac fly in the bottom of the sixth. But the Phillies did little damage after that.

Challenge doesn’t go the Phillies’ way

On Friday night, the Mets orchestrated a double steal in the top of the fifth inning that worked beautifully. Francisco Lindor stole second base, with Starling Marte on third base. Bryson Stott’s throw home was wide, allowing Marte to score.

The Phillies attempted something similar on Saturday afternoon in the bottom of the fourth. With Segura on first and Stott on third, Stott headed for home but Mets catcher Michael Perez was blocking his path to the plate. Stott sailed over Perez to avoid a tag but failed to touch the plate and was called out.

The original call was a strikeout double play, but interim manager Rob Thomson challenged it. Stott was called out and the inning ended.