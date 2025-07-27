Could a change of scenery help White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr.? Phillies pitcher Tanner Banks believes it can.

NEW YORK — Two years ago, when Tanner Banks pitched for the White Sox, he faced Luis Robert Jr. in the first live batting practice of spring training.

“I threw a slider down and in, and he hit it over the fence,” Banks recalled Sunday. “And I smiled. I’m like, ‘I knew that was coming.’ That was the year he hit the 38 homers.”

Advertisement

Banks isn’t with the White Sox anymore. One year ago, he got traded at the deadline to the Phillies for minor-league infielder William Bergolla Jr. and has become an integral part of the bullpen.

» READ MORE: What’s it like for players dealt at baseball’s trade deadline? Three Phillies tell their stories.

Now, as the Phillies play in Chicago on trade-deadline week, Banks is as curious as anyone to see where Robert winds up. Because the 27-year-old center fielder is almost sure to get traded, and the Phillies are paying attention to his market.

It’s a complicated situation. Since his 38-homer, 20-steal breakout season in 2023, Robert is batting .216 with a .285 on-base percentage, 24 homers, and a .649 OPS in 184 games and has dealt with hip, hamstring, knee, thumb, and groin injuries.

But although he’s making $15 million this season, Robert has $20 million team options for 2026 and 2027 that are unlikely to be exercised by the White Sox. If they trade him, then, it could represent a low-cost flier for a contending team that believes he’d benefit from a change of scenery.

Take it from Banks: A fresh start could only help Robert.

“For sure,” Banks said. “Across the board in baseball, sometimes that’s what it takes. Just a breath of fresh air. It has nothing to do with where you’re at. Sometimes people just get stuck in doing the same thing, and just a fresh set of eyes, you snap back to reality a little bit.

“Robert’s a gamer. Certain guys, you wonder if they’re hurt or if they’re pulling the chute. I can say from firsthand experience, he’s a guy that would be hurting but want to play and the training staff would be like, ‘No, we’re going to slow you down.’ He wants to play every day.”

The Phillies’ top priority before Thursday’s 6 p.m. deadline remains improving the bullpen, multiple officials from rival teams said over the weekend. But they’re also exploring ways to add offense, with left field and center field as the most sensible positions to upgrade.

» READ MORE: Phillies among the potential fits for Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suárez

Robert, a right-handed hitter, has missed the White Sox’s last three games because of a sore thigh muscle near his groin but could be back in the lineup this week against the Phillies.

In nine games prior to the injury, Robert was on a 12-for-32 roll with five walks, two homers, nine RBIs, and four stolen bases. At his best, he has proven to be a difference-making player.

The Phillies would need Robert to only be an upgrade over Johan Rojas (.223, one homer, .571 OPS). They could move Brandon Marsh to left field, where Max Kepler is batting .205 with 11 homers and a .663 OPS.

And given the success of the Phillies’ athletic trainers to keep pitchers healthy, they might believe their medical staff can keep Robert on the field, too.

But teams that spoke with the White Sox in the offseason said they put a high price on Robert. It’s unclear whether they will continue to seek a significant return based on the team options in his his contract or treat him like a two-month rental.

“He’s got a sneaky arm, very fast, power, the ability to hit for average,” Banks said. “He’s the complete package. He’s young. He’s very toolsy. He’s not a guy I like to face. Even if he’s having a down year, I don’t like to face him.”

“It’ll be interesting to see where he lands.”

» READ MORE: Phillies owner John Middleton on re-signing Kyle Schwarber: ‘We love him. We want to keep him’

Out of left field

With Trea Turner getting a mini-break as the designated hitter, Kyle Schwarber made only his seventh start of the season in left field.

And sure enough, the ball found him in the first inning.

Schwarber made a circus catch on Cody Bellinger’s deep drive, falling down in front of the warning track — and knocking his sunglasses off his cap in the process.

The Phillies got a good laugh over the play, with several teammates leaning over the dugout railing and saluting. Schwarber laughed at himself, too. Literally. He sat up on the warning track and chuckled.

“That was kind of funny,” manager Rob Thomson said. “And he has fun with it, too, which was good.”

Extra bases

Alec Bohm (rib fracture) joined the Phillies, played catch, and traveled to Chicago to continue his treatment. He hasn’t resumed swinging a bat. ... David Robertson gave up three hits in a scoreless inning Saturday in his first appearance for triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies signed the 40-year-old reliever to a pro-rated contract (he’ll make approximately $6 million) last Sunday. ... Cristopher Sánchez (9-2, 2.40 ERA) is scheduled to start the series opener in Chicago at 7:40 p.m. Monday against White Sox righty Davis Martin (2-8, 3.89).