“I was quite surprised on Columbus Day morning when David asked me to come into his office. I didn’t expect it to happen and I blocked out a lot of that stuff about my job security. We were 14 games over .500 that year and 43 over during a five-year period. I knew what we were trying to build. We wanted to get good and stay good, but obviously it took too much time and ever since then I’ve hated Columbus Day.”