Scott Kingery’s homer with one out in the eighth inning was the team’s first hit since the third inning. Marlins righthander Pablo Lopez threw nine pitches in the fourth, eighth in the fifth, and 10 in the sixth. The lineup had no fight against Lopez, who allowed just three hits in seven innings. They forced him to throw just 27 pitches over the three middle innings, seeming to be in a rush to end the seven-game series.