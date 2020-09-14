The manager is different, some of the players are new, and the season is shorter, but the month of September sure seems the same for the Phillies.
Their spiral continued Monday with a 6-2 loss to Miami as they dropped five of their seven games in an extended stay at Marlins Park. The Phillies are now 1½ games behind the Marlins for second place in the National League East, which sends them into the fray for one of the league’s two wild cards.
They played Monday without J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins, who underwent MRI exams before the game. And they seemed to play without a pulse. The lineup was flat for a third straight game. Andrew McCutchen started the game with a leadoff homer, but the Phillies didn’t score again until the eighth inning.
Their season is not yet finished, but it was hard to not think about past Septembers as the Phillies struggled in Miami.
The Phillies, according to FanGraphs, entered Monday with an 84% chance to make the postseason. Even though they are struggling, the Phillies will really have to bottom out to not finish as one of the National League’s eight playoff teams. In a rather weak NL, a losing record could still be enough to win one of the two wild cards.
The Phillies won’t play the Braves and Marlins — the two teams ahead of them in the division — again this season, and seven of their final 14 games are against teams with losing records. The other seven games come against Toronto and Tampa Bay, the two teams leading the American League East. The Phillies' playoff chances will probably be determined by how they fare against the Mets and Nationals.
Scott Kingery’s homer with one out in the eighth inning was the team’s first hit since the third inning. Marlins righthander Pablo Lopez threw nine pitches in the fourth, eighth in the fifth, and 10 in the sixth. The lineup had no fight against Lopez, who allowed just three hits in seven innings. They forced him to throw just 27 pitches over the three middle innings, seeming to be in a rush to end the seven-game series.
David Phelps allowed homers in the sixth and seventh, and the team’s trade-deadline acquisition has allowed runs in five straight appearances. General manager Matt Klentak added four relievers to the bullpen before the trade deadline, but none of them has shored up the worst bullpen in baseball.
Vince Velasquez allowed four runs on seven hits before being removed with two outs in the fourth inning. The Phillies may have lost Spencer Howard for the season and Zack Wheeler’s status is still uncertain, so they will rely on Velasquez to pitch pivotal innings down the stretch.