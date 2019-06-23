There were times over these last few weeks when the Phillies lost on a walkoff hit. There were times when they got blown out. There was even that time when they lost both games of a doubleheader.
And then there was Sunday, when it felt like they might never win again.
The Phillies haven’t hit well for the better part of a month. They haven’t pitched very well either. They certainly haven’t hit and pitched well in concert, and often times, like in the sweep-completing 6-4 loss to the league-worst Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, they have done neither.
Make it seven losses in a row -- and 16 defeats in 22 games -- for the plummeting Phillies. They have been outscored 43-15 since their last victory and have led at the end of only five of the last 63 innings. They have slid all the way to one game over .500. And although they will point out that they still have 85 games to solve their problems, they must now go 51-34 just to finish with 90 wins, never mind that the division-leading Atlanta Braves are on pace for 94.
John Middleton didn't pay for this.
In spending nearly half a billion dollars in the offseason, the Phillies' owner authorized general manager Matt Klentak to build a team that would end seven years of losing. This is no longer about rebuilding. Incremental progress went out the window in February when Klentak traded top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez to the Marlins for two years of club control over catcher J.T. Realmuto.
To be clear, the Phillies are supposed to make the playoffs. Anything less will be regarded as a disappointment -- by the owner as well as the fans -- and after getting swept at home by a combined 13-7 margin by the 30-46 Marlins, you have to believe that the organization is reaching DEFCON levels.
Injuries have ravaged the roster. In the series finale against the Marlins, manager Gabe Kapler sent three pitchers to the mound -- starter Enyel De Los Santos and relievers Edgar Garcia and Ranger Suarez -- who have spent most of the season in triple A. The Phillies’ roster depth is being tested in extreme ways, and it isn’t sufficient. Not even close.
But the Phillies' regulars haven't been good either. Take, for instance, the first inning Sunday. Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Scott Kingery drew back-to-back-to-back walks on 16 pitches to load the bases. But with nobody out and veterans Jay Bruce, Jean Segura and Cesar Hernandez due up, they settled for only Segura double and a 2-1 lead rather than breaking open the game out of the chute.
The Phillies haven’t scored three runs in an inning since June 15. They haven’t had a four-run inning since June 11. Including their four hits against the Marlins, they are batting .203 and slugging .320 during the seven-game losing streak; .222 and .396 over the last 22 games. An offense built on home-run power now runs in dribs and drabs, when it runs at all.
Middleton didn't pay for that.
But the home runs certainly come in bunches against the Phillies. J.T. Riddle hit a two-run shot against De Los Santos, who allowed 10 of the 18 batters that he faced to reach base, and Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson went back-to-back in the fifth inning against Garcia, bringing the grand total allowed by Phillies pitching to 129. Entering play Sunday, no other National League team had given up more than 111.
Middleton didn't pay for that either.
So, what happens now?
Kapler has steadfastly insisted that his staff is working around the clock to get the most out of the players. That includes hitting coach John Mallee and pitching coach Chris Young, both of whom are coming under increased scrutiny from the masses.
Klentak has already pulled off two trades, acquiring Bruce and utilityman Brad Miller within the last month, and undoubtedly would make a few more if there was a willing partner. But the trade deadline is five weeks away. Most teams have not yet decided if they will be buyers or sellers, and none is lining up to help the Phillies.
Meanwhile, the losses pile up.
Middleton didn’t pay for this.