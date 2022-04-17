MIAMI — In his first start of the season against the Mets, right-hander Zack Wheeler struggled in the first inning but bounced back. In his start against the Marlins on Sunday, he struggled through the first three innings and never bounced back, allowing seven earned runs — the most he has ever given up as a Phillie — eight hits and three walks. Wheeler struck out three hitters in the Phillies’ 11-3 loss to Miami, and his fastball velocity was down a few ticks.

Wheeler is coming off an atypical spring training, in which he never faced MLB hitters in a game situation, but that delayed ramp-up period wasn’t reflected in his start against the Mets on April 12. In that start, he hit two batters in the first inning, then cruised until the fifth, when he allowed a home run to Brandon Nimmo. Wheeler was hitting 97 and 96 mph in that start. His highest velocity of the day on Sunday was 95.7 mph.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ Alec Bohm still not at 3B, J.T. Realmuto leads off, Bryce Harper bats second as the lineup changes

Wheeler said before his first start that he was not concerned about the fact that he hadn’t faced live MLB-caliber hitting in spring training, so it’s unclear whether that is the reason he struggled on Sunday, or if it’s health-related. Wheeler experienced shoulder soreness this offseason, which was part of the reason he was behind in his ramp-up (he also got the flu during spring training). But Wheeler said throughout spring training that his shoulder was feeling fine, and the Phillies wouldn’t have run him out on Sunday if they had any cause for concern.

Good day for Harper, Schwarber

The Phillies lost three of four in Miami as their record dropped to 4-6.

Perhaps the two lone bright spots in their loss on Sunday were that Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber appear to be heating up again. The 2021 NL MVP went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a solo home run on Sunday, all while batting in a spot he hasn’t traditionally excelled in (the two-hole) and in a role he is still getting used to (DH). Harper has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games.

Schwarber, who entered the game batting .094, went 2-for-4 with a solo home run on Sunday, a shot that left his bat at 104.4 mph and traveled 392 feet. Besides those two, the Phillies offense was unable to capitalize on the momentum they’d built on Saturday night, when they scored 10 runs and collected 11 hits with five walks. On Sunday, they combined for eight hits and three runs with two walks.

Bohm finally back at third base

In the bottom of the seventh, infielder Alec Bohm entered the game at third base for the first time since April 11, when he committed three errors in a game against the Mets. There were no balls hit to Bohm on Sunday, but Phillies manager Joe Girardi hinted that Bohm would make the start at third base on Monday night in Denver.