MIAMI — Ranger Suárez breezed through five scoreless innings Saturday night, even driving in a run. Then, all of a sudden, the Phillies lefty sat, lifted before the bottom of the sixth despite throwing only 71 pitches.

Absent an explanation in the moment, it was an eyebrow-raiser.

It proved costly, too.

Four outs from squaring a three-game series, the Phillies fell, 3-2, to the thorny Marlins when Lewis Brinson banged a go-ahead two-run homer off the right-field foul pole against Archie Bradley. It was another punch to the gut by a familiar nemesis in a ballpark that has been a haunted house.

Manager Joe Girardi explained that Suárez is dealing with a dead arm, or triceps tightness, similar to what most pitchers go through late in spring training. Suárez did not pitch in the majors last season because of COVID-19 and arrived late to spring training. He has worked 72 innings this season in every situation, including closing games midway through the year.

Bradley was the third reliever called upon by Girardi after Suárez’s uncommonly early exit. With the Phillies leading 2-0, Héctor Neris locked down the sixth inning and Connor Brogdon worked around a two-out walk in the seventh.

But Bradley was in trouble from the get-go in the eighth. He gave up a gap double to Bryan De La Cruz before Miguel Rojas’ smash deflected off diving second baseman Jean Segura’s glove and into right field for an RBI single to cut the margin to 2-1.

Bradley came back to strike out the next two batters. But his first pitch to Brinson was a center-cut 94-mph fastball. Catcher J.T. Realmuto jumped to his feet to try to catch it, but Brinson muscled it out to right field for his first homer since Aug. 11.

The Phillies lost to the Marlins for the second game in a row — and the 13th time in 19 games in Miami dating to 2019.

Suárez was terrific again. Making his seventh start since moving from the bullpen to the rotation last month, he allowed two hits and two walks and struck out seven. He was efficient and effective. He leaned on his sinker, as usual, but used his changeup and four-seamer and sprinkled in 10 sliders, an emerging breaking pitch.

It also seemed Suárez was getting stronger in the middle innings. He struck out the side in the fourth and got Rojas to foul out to right field after issuing a two-out walk in the fifth.

With one out and a runner on first base in the sixth, Girardi sent Freddy Galvis to the on-deck circle to hit for Suárez. When Ronald Torreyes grounded into an inning-ending double play, it seemed Suárez might stay in for another inning. Instead, Girardi went to the bullpen.

It didn’t work out.

Cutch is clutch again

Making his first start for the Marlins since July 31 after leaving the team because his mother was hospitalized with COVID-19, All-Star lefty Trevor Rogers retired 10 of the first 13 batters when Andrew McCutchen broke a scoreless stalemate in the fourth by homering to left-center.

McCutchen went 7-for-54 after missing 10 days with a knee injury, but appears to have regained his swing. He’s 6-for-15 with two doubles, two homers, and eight RBIs in the last four games.

J.T. catches on

J.T. Realmuto, who since 2016 has been behind the plate for more innings than only St. Louis’ Yadier Molina, started at catcher for the first time since Aug. 27.

It’s not clear how much Realmuto will catch down the stretch. He’s dealing with a sore right shoulder that he dismissed as “normal everyday wear and tear.” But Girardi said Realmuto will play a lot of first base with Rhys Hoskins out for the season. Rookie catcher Rafael Marchan likely will make his seventh start in eight games Sunday.