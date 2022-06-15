The Phillies were gifted a historic performance from Rhys Hoskins and they still weren’t able to win on Tuesday night. Hoskins had four hits and accounted for six of his team’s nine runs, but the Miami Marlins rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to beat the Phillies 11-9 at Citizens Bank Park.

After starter Zach Eflin dug the Phillies a four-run hole in the first inning on two-run homers by Jesus Aguilar and Avisail Garcia, Hoskins hit a three-run homer to tie the game in the fourth. In the fifth inning, Hoskins’ two-out, two-run double gave the Phillies an 8-4 lead. It was his 500th career hit.

Then after the bullpen squandered that lead, allowing four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game 8-8, Hoskins showed up yet again, hitting a solo home run to left in the eighth inning. His 11 hits over his last five games are the most hits in his career over that span, but they still wasn’t enough to make up for the Phillies’ bullpen and defensive woes.

In the top of the ninth, closer Corey Knebel entered the game. It was first appearance since Friday, having been shut down as a precaution on Saturday after feeling tightness in his right shoulder. The outing was a disaster. He left with game tied, the bases loaded, and did not record an out. He threw 16 pitches and only four of them were strikes.

Defensive errors compounded the damage. The first batter Knebel faced reached base on a throwing error by third baseman Alec Bohm (although, Hoskins probably have should have made the pick in the dirt at first base). Andrew Bellatti replaced Knebel and seemed to be on a roll, until J.T. Realmuto dropped a foul pop by Aguilar. Aguilar ended up doubling to drive in two of the runners Knebel had put on.

The Phillies’ bats were unable to respond in the bottom of the ninth inning. Didi Gregorius struck out swinging. Bohm hit a double, but Bryson Stott and Matt Vierling flied out to end it. The Phillies are now 31-31.

Bullpen blows a four-run lead

After Hoskins gifted the Phillies five runs, the Phillies bullpen squandered their four-run lead. Eflin had a rough start to his outing but then bounced back nicely. Eflin was at 80 pitches when he exited the game, after six innings pitched.

The bullpen only needed to record nine outs from that point on, but found trouble immediately. Jeurys Familia came into the game in relief of Eflin, and put his first two batters on base, allowing a double and a walk. Two at-bats later, he allowed a three-run home run to Jacob Stallings to trim the Phillies’ lead from four runs to one.

Going to Familia was a curious choice to begin with, but especially given the fact that Eflin was cruising and was only at 80 pitches. Familia exited the game after that. He only recorded one out. Seranthony Domínguez came into the game in relief of Familia, and allowed a solo home run to Jazz Chisholm to tie the game at 8-8. It was the first home run Domínguez has allowed all season.

Eflin with a rough start, and then a bounce back

For whatever reason, the Marlins have historically been a thorn in Eflin’s side. Entering Tuesday night, over 14 career starts, he was 5-7 with a 4.96 ERA. His first inning on Tuesday reflected those stats. He allowed four hits (two of them home runs) and four earned runs. But from that point on, he cruised.

Eflin only allowed one hit over his next five innings. He struck out four hitters over six innings and allowed no walks (which was big for him, since he struggled with his command in his last outing).

