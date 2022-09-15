MIAMI — As he circled the bases for the 100th time since signing the biggest free-agent contract in baseball history, Bryce Harper tapped his helmet with his right hand.

It was a fitting gesture. These are heady days for the Phillies.

The Phillies are closing in on their first playoff berth in a decade. Re-read that sentence. Digest it. They downed the Miami Marlins again, 6-1, Wednesday night to pad their cushion to four games over the Milwaukee Brewers for a playoff spot. They firmly hold the No. 5 seed, 2½ games ahead of the San Diego Padres. Twenty games remain.

» READ MORE: Who’s the Phillies’ MVP? J.T. Realmuto heads the list, but there are other worthy choices

To get here, the Phillies have had to use 55 players. To advance in the postseason, they will need to lean on their best players. And Harper and J.T. Realmuto showed up against the Marlins, belting back-to-back solo home runs in the sixth inning. Realmuto tacked on a three-run shot in the seventh.

The Phillies are 58-33 since interim manager Rob Thomson took over for fired Joe Girardi. They’re 5-0 in Miami, a place where they notoriously struggled in recent years. For the first time ever, they have won five consecutive series against the Marlins.

See? Heady days.

There was concern late Wednesday night about Rhys Hoskins, who took a pitch off the right hand and was taken for X-rays. And for five innings, the offense didn’t get much going against Edward Cabrera after being held to two runs one night earlier by Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara in a 2-1 victory.

But Harper waged a solid seven-pitch at-bat against Cabrera in the sixth inning. Cabrera’s fastball averages 96 mph and scrapes 97-98. But he threw only offspeed pitches to Harper, who stayed back on a full-count changeup and powered it the opposite way over the left-field fence to forge a 1-1 tie.

Two pitches later, Realmuto stayed on a slider from Cabrera and launched it out to the center-field berm for a 2-1 lead.

Harper became the 27th player to hit 100 homers with the Phillies in his 436th game with the team. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he’s the fourth-fastest player to reach the mark, trailing Ryan Howard (325 games), Jim Thome (384), and Chuck Klein (390).

Despite missing two months with a broken left thumb, Howard has 17 homers. Realmuto has 18 after his three-run opposite-field shot against reliever Huascar Brazobán. All but four have come since June 25, as Realmuto has been the Phillies’ best player over the last 70 or so games.

Hoskins injured

Hoskins attempted to swing at an 89 mph changeup from Cabrera, but the ball struck his top hand. He stayed in the game and played defense in the top of the fourth before leaving.

The Phillies initially diagnosed Hoskins with a bruise.

In 524 at-bats, Hoskins is batting .250 with 28 home runs and an .808 on-base plus slugging percentage. He has been a steady presence in the No. 2 spot in the order, behind Kyle Schwarber.

Hoskins missed the final 55 games last season because of a groin injury and a strained abdominal muscle that required surgery. He didn’t play in the last 17 games of the shortened 2020 season due to a torn elbow ligament that needed to be surgically repaired.

The Phillies have had bad luck this season with hand injuries. Jean Segura missed 54 games after breaking his right index finger while trying to bunt. Harper was out for 52 games after getting hit by a pitch by San Diego’s Blake Snell.

Third baseman Alec Bohm replaced Hoskins at first base, while Edmundo Sosa entered the game at third.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins taken for X-rays after getting hit by a pitch on right hand

Eflin returns

Wearing a brace on his right knee — for “support,” according to Thomson — Zach Eflin pitched for the first time since June 25 and retired three batters on 11 pitches in the eighth inning.

Eflin missed 11 weeks with a bruise near his right kneecap and patellafemoral pain in his knee.

The Phillies are hopeful that Eflin, a starter throughout his career, can work his way back into a multi-inning relief role. The early returns were promising. His average fastball velocity was 93.7 mph, a bump from his season average of 92.6 mph.

Deep six for Gibson

After sidestepping a potentially damaging first inning, Kyle Gibson completed six innings for the first time since Aug. 27.

Gibson held the Marlins’ punchless offense to one run on six hits, four of which came in the first inning. But he picked off Miguel Rojas at first base and benefited from a strong throw by right fielder Nick Maton to cut down Nick Fortes at second base on a two-out RBI single by JJ Bleday.

Beyond that, Gibson retired 15 of 17 hitters, six by strikeout.