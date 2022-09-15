MIAMI — Rhys Hoskins was unavailable to aid the Phillies’ last two attempts to reach the playoffs because of late-season injuries.

There’s concern that his health may be compromised again.

Hoskins exited from Wednesday night’s game in the fourth inning after getting hit by a pitch on the right hand one inning earlier. He had a bruise, according to the Phillies, but also went for X-rays.

In Hoskins’ absence, third baseman Alec Bohm moved to first base, while Edmundo Sosa entered the game at third.

Hoskins attempted to swing at an 89 mph changeup from Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. The ball struck his top hand, causing him to drop to the dirt. He stayed in the game and played defense in the top of the fourth before being replaced.

In 524 at-bats, Hoskins is batting .250 with 28 home runs and an .808 on-base plus slugging percentage. He has been a steady presence in the No. 2 spot in the order, behind Kyle Schwarber and ahead of Bryce Harper.

Hoskins missed the final 55 games last season because of a groin injury and a strained abdominal muscle that required surgery. He didn’t play in the last 17 games of the shortened 2020 season due to a torn elbow ligament that needed to be surgically repaired.

The Phillies have had bad luck this season with hand injuries. Jean Segura missed 54 games after breaking his right index finger while trying to bunt. Harper was out for 52 games with a broken left thumb after getting hit by a pitch by San Diego’s Blake Snell.

Despite his injuries, Hoskins is one of 10 players to have four 25-homer seasons since 2018. The others: Nolan Arenado, C.J. Cron, Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge, Manny Machado, Matt Olson, Hunter Renfroe, Schwarber, and Eugenio Suárez.