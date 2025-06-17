Phillies’ five-game winning streak is snapped in Jesús Luzardo’s return to Miami

MIAMI — Pitching at LoanDepot Park for the first time since being a member of the Marlins, Jesús Luzardo struggled with walks.

Three of the season-high four free passes he issued to his former team came around to score in the Phillies 8-3 loss to Miami on Tuesday. The Marlins snapped the Phillies’ win streak at five.

A leadoff walk to Heriberto Hernández in the second inning came back to bite Luzardo when Eric Wagaman barreled up a fastball for a home run.

From there, he held off the Marlins until the sixth, when he walked the first two batters and was removed for Tanner Banks. Banks allowed both inherited runners to score after a pair of sacrifice bunts and a bases-clearing triple. Miami tacked on another run when Max Kepler — starting in right due to Nick Castellanos’ benching — dropped a fly ball while trying to make a basket catch.

» READ MORE: Phillies bench Nick Castellanos after ‘inappropriate comment’ during Monday’s game

On offense, the Phillies had some missed opportunities. The first time through the Phillies order, Marlins starter Cal Quantrill had a perfect game going. He had retired nine consecutive Phillies before Trea Turner ended that with one swing, sending a slider 413 feet to left field for his ninth homer of the year.

The Phillies temporarily took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. Otto Kemp started the rally by getting hit by a pitch, something that happens to the Phillies rookie quite frequently, and the Phillies went on to score two runs on three hits. But they could have done even more damage, if not for three baserunning blunders.

Kemp didn’t take a big enough turn around second base when Brandon Marsh doubled, and was held up at third. Then, Johan Rojas was overaggressive trying to take second on a single and got caught in a rundown. After that, Marsh failed to tag at third on a Turner fly ball.

Joe Ross gave up a solo home run in the seventh. Two more runs scored on Michael Mercado in the eighth, who had not pitched since Wednesday.