Phillies let an early lead slip away in series-opening 6-5 loss to the Marlins in 11 innings

Bryson Stott leaned over the plate and tapped a sweeper from Miami Marlins reliever Josh Simpson back to the mound.

Simpson made the throw to first to ice the Phillies’ 6-5 series-opening loss to the Marlins in the 11th inning, stranding the tying run ninety feet from home plate in a game the Phillies had once led 3-0.

Miami forced extras after a rain delay that lasted one hour and nine minutes in the ninth. Two runs scored on Orion Kerkering in the 10th inning, but the Phillies battled back. With two outs, the Marlins intentionally walked Kyle Schwarber to face Alec Bohm, even though the decision put the tying run at first. Bohm immediately responded with an RBI single.

Nick Castellanos entered the game as a pinch-hitter, and laced a single to left that tied the game at 5. Another run scored on Lou Trivino in the 11th on Xavier Edwards’ sacrifice fly to give the Marlins back the lead, 6-5.

The 10th inning rally marked the Phillies’ first runs since the second. Otto Kemp, starting at first with Bryce Harper unavailable due to illness, powered a two-run homer over the right field wall in the second. It added to the early 1-0 lead that Schwarber gave the Phillies in the first with his 54th home run of the year. With five games remaining in the season, Schwarber stands four away from Ryan Howard’s Phillies single-season record of 58.

The Phillies ran into some extra outs on the bases. In the fourth inning, Weston Wilson was thrown out at second trying to stretch a single to a double. Harrison Bader was caught stealing second in the eighth.

Cristopher Sánchez tossed seven scoreless and limited the Marlins to three hits. His second-inning strikeout of Griffin Conine marked his 200th of the season, as Sánchez joined fellow lefty Jesús Luzardo as the second Phillies pitcher to reach the milestone this year.

Once Sánchez was lifted, however, the Marlins got right back into it. Conine spoiled the shutout in the eighth inning with a solo home run off reliever David Robertson. Otto Lopez then singled, before pinch-hitting Liam Hicks deposited a base hit in center field.

Bader’s throw to Wilson at second base deflected into no-man’s land, allowing Lopez to score. Tanner Banks came in and ended the inning with a strikeout.

A foul ball deflected off catcher J.T. Realmuto’s right hand in the top of the ninth. After making a few test throws to Bohm at third base, he stayed in the game initially, as the Marlins tied the game, 3-3, on closer Jhoan Duran. Heriberto Hernández blasted a solo home run on an 0-2 count.

Realmuto was removed with a right index finger contusion in the bottom of the ninth. X-rays taken during the game were negative. Rafael Marchán pinch-hit for Realmuto and singled up the middle to put the winning run aboard, but following the rain delay, he was stranded there when Michael Petersen retired three straight Phillies.

Marlins outfielder Dane Myers suffered a knee laceration while fielding a double from Max Kepler at the right field wall in the second. He was carted off the field and replaced by Javier Sanoja.